Cyprus seeks to block Erdogan Accomplished Facts in Varosha | cyprus, politics

The Republic of Cyprus is working hard to prevent any fait accompli Ankara may attempt this month regarding Turkey’s occupied Varosha.

The government of President Nicos Anastasiades is doing everything diplomatically in its efforts to prevent actions that would endanger the interests of Cyprus and the rights of the legal residents of the Famagusta suburb of Varosha during the next visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the occupied territories.

During a reception offered by the French Ambassador on the occasion of July 14, the Cypriot President declared, according to the Cyprus New Agency, “we are doing all that is humanly possible within the framework of ‘orthodox diplomacy’. and we will be ready to respond accordingly. Regarding the people of Famagusta and how they should react to Erdogan’s visit, CNA said Anastasiades urged them to be patient.

Kathimerini also quoted him as saying that “there are certainly measures being taken and what I expect is that the United Nations and the EU react according to the behavior of Turkey”.

Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides launched a pre-emptive diplomatic strike aimed at garnering support from Brussels, Washington and the international community to prevent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan from revealing ‘surprises to the world’ during a planned visit to the island on July 20, ”reported Kathimerini.

Christodoulides was this week’s guest on The Greek Current, a Hellenic American Leadership Council podcast in collaboration with Kathimerini. He stressed the critical importance of preventing Erdogan from committing “more provocative and illegal actions”, which he said negatively affect the interests of the United States, the EU and the international community.

Erdogan drew attention to his visit to occupied Cyprus, designating July 20, the date on which Turkey launched its illegal invasion in 1974, as “Day of Peace and Freedom” in the context of Cypriot history. Turkish.

Erdogan said he would make a big announcement on July 20, prompting political experts on social media to question whether recent visits to the north by Pakistani dignitaries could signal an attempt by the Islamic Republic to establish diplomatic relations with a Turkish Cypriot administration currently recognized by no other country than Turkey ”, reported Kathimerini.

Christodoulides declared: “we are using all available means, which are diplomatic, political and legal means to stop Turkey”. He was in Brussels this week, where he met other foreign ministers, including that of France, president of the Security Council in July, as well as those of Egypt and India, Pakistan’s main rival. .

AIIC noted that the Egyptian Foreign Minister “praised the role of Cyprus in the region”, while also referring to the “destabilizing role of Turkey”.

Relations between Egypt and Turkey collapsed in 2014 when Erdogan questioned the legitimacy of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who was an army general when he toppled the pro-Muslim Brotherhood government , a radical Islamic group with strong support in Turkey.

Christodoulides said Erdogan’s provocative actions in Varosha would have a negative impact on the Middle East.

In the podcast, he said, “whether the international community is seen by Turkey as weak or [in]decisive in its response, Ankara will see no reason to backtrack on the implementation of its planning in relation to Varosha … so what is important now is to act … before Mr Erdogan comes. in Cyprus, before July 20, in order, as I told you, to prevent Mr Erdogan from carrying out more provocations, ”Kathimerini reported.

Christodoulides has been in communication with President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. His message to both of them was “we are acting now, in a preventive manner, so as not to find ourselves in an irreversible situation”.

On the podcast, Christodoulides said: “We cannot allow Mr Erdogan to keep his promises to announce, as he called it,” surprises to the world “on his next illegal visit to occupied Cyprus “.

Christodoulides said he wanted the allies of Cyprus “to now send a clear message of determination on the part of the international community”.

Cyprus’s efforts are strongly supported in Washington, where US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and Senators Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) and Marco Rubio (R-FL) have been joined by colleagues in the Senate in sending a letter to President Biden condemning Turkey’s continued efforts to open up the coastline of Varosha, Cyprus, in violation of several United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and in defiance of recent calls from the UNSC and the European Council to immediately turn the tide.

July 20, a dark anniversary for the Cypriots, is the occasion of an important conference. On the day of Erdogan’s visit, the International Justice Coordinating Committee for Cyprus, PSEKA, hosts the 36th Annual Cypriot and Hellenic Leadership Conference, titled Strengthening US-Cypriot Relations in the Face of Turkish 11-Party Intransigence. h EDT, via Zoom.

The event, co-hosted by AHEPA, the American Hellenic Institute (AHI), the Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC), the Federation of American Cypriot Organizations and the Hellenic American National Council of North America, features the Cypriot Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides and over 30 key US decision makers.