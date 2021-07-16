Imran Khan disappointed by Ghani’s words, unfair judge to blame Pakistan for situation in Afghanistan





ANI | Updated: July 16, 2021 5:59 PM IST

By Ashoke RajTashkent [Uzbekistan], July 16 (ANI): Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday expressed disappointment at Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s remarks regarding Islamabad’s “negative role” in the Afghan peace process. Connectivity-Challenges and Opportunities in Tashkent, Imran Khan said: “It is not fair to blame Pakistan for what is happening in Afghanistan and the Taliban,” he said. Imran Khan said Pakistan is a partner for peace and regional peace and stability are essential. crucial importance for strengthening trade and economic cooperation in the region. “Afghanistan is a natural land bridge between Central Asia and South Asia, and peace in Afghanistan is the most critical factor for regional connectivity,” he said. Imran Khan said Pakistan’s top priority is stability in Afghanistan as it directly affects the country. “Pakistan will continue to support all initiatives for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan,” he said. President Ghani, let me just say that the country that will be most affected by the unrest in Afghanistan is Pakistan. Pakistan has suffered 70,000 casualties over the past 15 years. The last thing Pakistan wants is more conflict, ”he added.

The Pakistani Prime Minister spoke of the economic losses suffered by Pakistan due to the unrest in Afghanistan. Khan said the Pakistani economy is finally recovering after going through a rough patch. “I repeat, the last thing we want is the turmoil in Afghanistan.” He said no country has done more than Pakistan to bring the Taliban to the dialogue table. “We have spared no effort, apart from taking military action against the Taliban in Pakistan, to bring them to the dialogue table and achieve a peaceful settlement [in Afghanistan]He said he would not have visited Kabul in November last year if Pakistan was not interested in peace. “The idea was to see Pakistan as a partner for peace. I am disappointed that we have been blamed for what is happening in Afghanistan.” Referring to unresolved disputes in the region, he said Kashmir was the central issue in the conflict. between Pakistan and India. He added that a huge potential for cooperation remains untapped due to unresolved disputes in the region. Ghani told the conference that contrary to repeated assurances from Prime Minister Khan and his generals, networks and organizations support the Taliban and openly celebrate the destruction of the assets and capabilities of the Afghan people and state. He said Pakistan has assured that it will not find a Taliban takeover in Afghanistan in the interests of Islamabad and that failing to resort to force, it will use its power and influence to compel them. Taliban to be negotiated in earnest. Ghani said intelligence estimates indicate the influx of more than 10,000 jihadist fighters from Pakistan and other places over the past month as well as the support of their affiliates in transnational terrorist organizations. There is a consensus among credible international observers that they have taken no steps to sever relations with terrorist organizations, Ghani said. (ANI)

