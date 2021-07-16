Government and private companies join forces to meet oxygen demands: President





The government continues to work hard to meet the national demand for oxygen. We have cooperated with national industries to secure the supply and distribution of medical oxygen to the public. Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Indonesian government is working with private companies to respond to an increase in demand for medical oxygen due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, according to President Joko Widodo. “The government continues to work hard to meet the national demand for oxygen. We have cooperated with national industries to secure the supply and distribution of medical oxygen to the public,” Widodo noted after observing PT Aneka Gas Industri (Samator) in Cakung, in the east. Jakarta, Friday. The head of state noted that the upward trend in COVID-19 cases has resulted in increased demand for oxygen. “(Oxygen is needed) for the treatment of COVID-19 patients both in hospitals and in isolation centers,” he said. Widodo commended national industries for their participation in meeting medical oxygen requirements. “I congratulate PT Aneka Gas Industri, PT Samator for working hard to meet the demand for medical oxygen by increasing its production capacity to help meet national oxygen supplies,” he said. Related news: Ministry prioritizes receiving oxygen from Singapore for Java-Bali Related News: Ministry of Industry to Convert 80% Industrial Oxygen for Medical Use Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin previously highlighted three strategies prepared by the government to increase the supply of medical oxygen. The first strategy is to import 600 to 700 tonnes of oxygen per day; while the second involves the use of surplus oxygen of 360 to 460 tons per day from domestic industries, and the third approach involves importing oxygen concentrators to produce oxygen from the air for hospitals and households. The minister pointed out that the national oxygen industry has an annual production capacity of 866,000 tons, of which 638,900 tons, or 75 percent, are used for industries and 27 percent for hospitals. To meet the demand for medical oxygen, 575,000 tons of oxygen for industries can be converted to medical oxygen. According to the Ministry of Health, the country’s daily oxygen requirement stood at 1,928 tons for hospitalized and self-isolating COVID-19 patients, while the daily production capacity reached 2,262 tons. Related news: Indonesia receives over 1 million doses of AstraZeneca Related news: BNPB records 1,560 natural disasters during the period from January 1 to July 15

