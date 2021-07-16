Boris Johnson accused of putting Queen in an “awkward position” | Politics | New





Labor MP Stephen Kinnock asked if Boris Johnson was happy to leave the Queen in an “awkward position” over the British government’s stance on China’s treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang. Mr Kinnock argued in parliament on Friday that the government’s position “appeared to support a regime responsible for genocide”. The shadow minister of the Foreign Ministry also argued that sending members of the royal family to the Beijing Winter Olympics would be a “betrayal of the Uyghur people”.

Mr Kinnock urged Foreign Secretary Nigel Adams to ask him: “Does he think it is fair that the Prime Minister is about to put in members of the royal family, and by association Her Majesty The Queen , in the awkward position of appearing to support a regime responsible for the genocide? “ Earlier, the Labor MP said: “In short, sending royals or officials to Beijing in February would not be fair to these people, would not be good for our country and would be a betrayal of the Uyghur people.” Mr. Adams replied: “As the Prime Minister has already made clear, no decision has yet been taken regarding the participation of the British government in these Winter Olympics in Beijing.” The minister also insisted that “Strong measures” had already been taken against China, including sanctions and measures to ensure that British companies and their supply chains are not “complicit” in the actions of the Chinese government in Xinjiang.

Earlier this month, Labor shadow secretary Lisa Nandy urged the royals and government ministers to snub the 2022 Olympics in China. The Labor MP said: “We have constantly pressured the government to take more vigorous measures to deal with this appalling situation, including broader sanctions against the senior officials responsible for what is happening in Xinjiang and stricter measures against forced labor. “We now call on you to take the opportunity of the Games to advocate for unhindered UN access to Xinjiang in order to conduct a full, transparent and independent investigation. “This has been requested repeatedly by the UK and other governments, but has yet to be achieved.

“If this is not granted, the UK government should not send ministers, royals or high officials to participate in official functions or ceremonies at the Beijing Olympics.” However, such calls were criticized by British Olympian Sharron Davies who argued that athletes who do not compete in Beijing will do little to pressure China. Last week Sharron Davies told GB News: “I mean, it’s very difficult, isn’t it. “I was involved in the 1976 Olympics, obviously the 1980 Olympics and the 1984 Olympics were also marred by boycotts. DO NOT MISS

“And basically they don’t work. “That’s the point of it all, is that we’re trying to do something to put pressure on the Chinese and I don’t think using sports is the thing that will work.” “I mean, I think the UN needs to cut its teeth to start and it has been doing it for a very long time,” she added, “and I think we can all make a difference.” “Why not hit China where it hurts the most, which is in our purchasing power and have sanctions with trade rather than asking our athletes to give up something they are doing. have worked for a very long time. “

