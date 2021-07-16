Joe Biden, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin to address APEC on COVID





President Biden delivered remarks on Friday alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a special meeting of world leaders aimed at helping the world recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Leaders of the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum will come together virtually for a meeting hosted by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on ending the pandemic and supporting global economic recovery. Remarks are expected from all leaders. In a statement ahead of his scheduled address, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden planned to “highlight the importance he places on the region as well as his vision for a free Indo-Pacific. and open “. China has come under increased scrutiny globally for its actions. Li Xueren / Xinhua via AP “It will provide an update to leaders on what the United States is doing to serve as a vaccine arsenal for the region and to support all those suffering from COVID-19. It will also advance an economic agenda that fosters our shared prosperity, harnesses the region’s economic potential and builds inclusive and resilient economies, ”she added. The US commander-in-chief spoke by phone with Ardern early Friday morning, the White House said, discussing “our cooperation and engagement with the Pacific island nations” and the president’s interest in maintaining an Indo- Free and open Pacific. No reference to China’s role in the pandemic is included in White House statements or opinions. Russian President Vladimir Putin will join President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in making remarks. Alexei Nikolskyi / Kremlin via REUTERS China, a nation that has faced a wave of international surveillance in recent years over its activities to dismantle democracy in Hong Kong, its massive internment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang province, and its aggressive behavior in the China Sea southern, refused to accept responsibility for its negligence and lack of transparency at the start of the coronavirus epidemic. In addition, China continues to use unfair trade practices and steal intellectual property, as it strives to overtake the United States as the world’s dominant superpower. With post wires

