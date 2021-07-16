Imran Khan speaks, repeats Rahul Gandhi, and vice versa. Again





After Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan repeated the excuse of RSS ideology on Friday when asked about Indo-Pakistani relations, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi quickly followed suit in slandering the Hindu organization, repeating the Pakistan line as usual.

Here is what happened

Khan, who is in Tashkent for the Central and South Asia conference, was asked by an ANI reporter whether talks and terror could go hand in hand. To this Khan replied: We can tell India that we (Pakistan) have long waited to coexist as civilized neighbors… but what to do? the ideology of the RSS intervened between the two.

#WATCH Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan answers ANI’s question: “Can talks and terror go hand in hand?” He later dodges the question of whether Pakistan controls the Taliban.

Khan attends Central and South Asia conference, Tashkent, Uzbekistan pic.twitter.com/TYvDO8qTxk

ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021

Khan repeated the usual rant, ignoring that it is Pakistan’s open sponsorship of Islamic terrorists against India that is preventing “talks” between the two nations. However, when the reporter cross-examined Khan on his government’s ties to the Taliban and Pakistan’s failure to maintain control of the Taliban, he was quick to dodge the “off-agenda” question.

It should be noted here that the Modi government made it clear to Imran Khan’s government in Pakistan that there would be no bilateral dialogue as long as Pakistan continued to sponsor terrorism against India and allow anti-terrorists. Indians to use Pakistani resources.

After Imran Khan, Rahul Gandhi repeats the same rant “the RSS ideology”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing party members at a meeting stressed the need to introduce intrepid party men who have rejected “the SSR ideology”.

There are a lot of fearless people out there who aren’t in Congress. They should be brought in and members of Congress who are afraid of (BJP) should be shown the way out. We don’t need those who believe in the RSS ideology. We need fearless people, he said, alluding to the enthronement of former BJP leaders.

There are a lot of fearless people out there who aren’t in Congress. They should be brought in and members of Congress who are afraid of (BJP) should be shown the way out. We don’t need those who believe in the RSS ideology. We need fearless people: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at party SM department meeting pic.twitter.com/rtHT5WQWFM

ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021

Gandhi in his speech also confessed that some members of Congress “fear the BJP”, thus advising the party to get rid of it.

Imran Khan and Rahul Gandhi Congress keep repeating each other’s statements

Well, this is absolutely not the first time Khan has used RSS as a shield to deflect questions about Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in India. Moreover, Khan with his RSS is responsible for the script ___ succeeded in blaming the Seva organization, the Bhartiya Janta Party and the Hindu community for everything that is happening under the blue sky.

Khan succeeded in blaming Delhi’s anti-CAA riots and farmers’ protest over RSS / BJP ideology in addition to regularly complaining about the plight of minorities in India.

Like Imran Khan, it was not the first time that Rahul Gandhi made an anti-SSR statement. In fact, all of Gandhis’ recent public interviews and speeches have focused on the denigration and slander of the Hindutva organization and ideology.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat in 2020 mocked Sangh’s critics by saying they attacked the RSS when their negative campaigns were unsuccessful. Now even Imran Khan has learned this mantra, Bhagwat said in his remarks.

It is noteworthy here that Imran Khan’s party and Rahul Gandhi’s party chose each other’s ideas and repeated each other’s statements to each other. At OpIndia, we even prepared a list of cases where they just happened.

In 2019, Pakistan’s anti-India dossier to the UNHRC featured former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders. The file cited comments made by Rahul Gandhi following India’s decision to repeal Section 370 for Jammu and Kashmir, where he took to Twitter to castigate Jammu and Kashmir authorities. -Kashmir and had cast doubts on the Indian government.

Political statements by Rahul Gandhis and Congress against the Modi government have been used repeatedly by the Pakistani establishment to target India. Pakistani politicians love to quote Rahul Gandhi. They even use his statements and those of his party to validate their diatribes against India on international platforms.

In 2019, Pakistani National Radio used statements by Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders about Balakot’s surgical strike to peddle lies against India.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opindia.com/2021/07/imran-khan-and-rahul-gandhi-same-statements-modi-rss-rant/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos