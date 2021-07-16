Ticket sales progress slowly for upcoming Trump-O’Reilly Stadium tour





Events are not until the end of the year, notes the Trumps camp. But so far, the pace of shopping has been slow compared to other acts, arena officials say.

In Orlando, where the duo are hosting an event at the 20,000-seat Amway Center on December 12, an arena ticket office employee said: There are still plenty of tickets open. The person, who like others for this story insisted on anonymity to share confidential sales data, added: We have gigs that do a lot better than that. A Bad Bunny concert to be held next March recently sold out in two days, for example, and the majority of tickets for a Kane Brown concert on December 3 have already been sold.

At the 20,000-seat American Airlines Center in Dallas, home of the NBAs Dallas Mavericks and NHLs Dallas Stars, a large number of seats remain open for the Trump-OReilly event on Dec. 19, according to a stadium employee who works in ticket sales.

For the Trumps Houston event with OReilly at the 19,000-seat Toyota Center, home of the NBAs Houston Rockets, 60 to 65 percent of seats remain unsold, according to an employee with access to ticket sales information. And in Sunrise, Florida, a box office worker at the BB&T Center said he would have expected sales for the Trump-OReilly event to be significantly higher to date.

it was not [selling] Like crazy, the person added, noting that events for comedian Katt Williams and podcast star Joe Rogan have done much better than the Trump-OReilly duo so far.

On Thursday night, the Ticketmaster pages for the Orlando, Dallas and Sunrise events and the Axs page for the Houston event show a wide range of seats available, with some large sections only selling a few tickets.

The difficulty that Trump and OReilly seem to have in filling the stadiums is perhaps a reflection of the times. After more than a year of confinement, Americans appear keen to re-engage culturally while disengaging politically. Cable news ratings, for example, are down substantially.

But former presidents and even their wives usually don’t encounter any obstacles in selling their appearances and speeches. Tickets for the Michelle Obamas Becoming book tour in 2018, for example, sold out quickly, with most tickets for her Chicago United Center stopping selling within minutes and the cheapest tickets for all venues selling out in less than two days. Its average room size was similar to that of Trumps, although Trumps four venues had a slightly larger capacity.

Bill and Hillary Clinton’s joint Live Nation tour in 2018 and 2019 saw events sell out in a week or two, according to a person familiar with that tour, although the venues are smaller than the four Trump events.

For Trump, who is notoriously crowd-obsessed, the delay in ticket sales complicates the image he promotes of himself as the best draw. The tour represents a chance to speak to dedicated fans, many of whom still consider him the rightful president. It also gives him the chance to earn money and lay the groundwork for a possible candidacy in 2024. For OReilly, the tour represents a return to the limelight after being kicked out of Fox News over a scandal. sexual harassment that resulted in approximately $ 45 million in settlement payments to at least six women. Most recently, OReilly hosted a nighttime show called No Spin News on the conservative platform The First.

Trump and OReilly have both aggressively pushed back against the idea that ticket sales are not robust. A Trump aide noted that the former president had not promoted the events much since they went on sale and said many tickets have yet to be made available.

The History Tour has already sold over $ 5 million in tickets, and the excitement and enthusiasm is unlike anything we’ve seen before, Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington said in a statement. . In December, the sold-out shows will be a night to remember for everyone.

But a sign that the sales figures may not be where the former president wants them, the Republican National Committee of Congress sent a text message Monday morning to its list of advertising tickets. Do you like Trump? Want to see him speak live? Enter now to win 2 tickets to the Trumps Tour with Bill OReilly. The link to enter expires in 1 hour, read the solicitation.

OReilly, in a phone interview after Trump told him to call this reporter, denied ticket sales were lagging behind, calling it bogus and utterly ridiculous and provided a top dollar figure of $ 2 million to that of Harrington.

We have over $ 7 million in the bank, OReilly said. We didn’t spend a dime on marketing, nothing. All of those $ 7 million for four shows were made on the ad. Marketing will begin in about a week. No one has sold tickets so fast at this price, and VIPs are sold out at 3 of the 4 sites.

OReilly said he and Trump sold tickets to Dallas for $ 2 million and that the Sunrise, Florida event was nearly 75% complete. He noted that not all of the 19,000 seats for the Houston event will be available for purchase. And he also said it was bullshit that Orlando ticket sales were lackluster. But when asked how many tickets were sold there, he said he didn’t know.

I don’t have that information, he said. I do big ones. I am not the ticket office.

OReilly threatened to sue this reporter saying, “You put a word in there, it’s not true, I’m going to sue you and you can quote me about it.” You are just a henchman and that’s what you are.

Trumps Save America PAC released a statement Wednesday night quoting OReilly as saying the tour will be one of the most lucrative of all time. And in OReillys Message of the Day Thursday, he said Politico was trying to disparage the Trump History Tour.

When asked to confirm OReillys Dallas figures, a spokeswoman for the American Airlines Center said she could not comment on ticket sales for any event in accordance with company policy and referred questions to the tour publicist. A spokesperson for Sunrise’s BB&T Center did not respond to a request for comment when asked to confirm OReillys Sunrise figures.

Kirk Wingerson, the marketing director of the Amway Center, said in a text message: The person you spoke to did not provide an accurate rating and is not speaking for us. Wingerson referred POLITICO to the City of Orlando clerks office, which did not provide the numbers in time for publication. Wingerson did not respond when asked the exact number of tickets sold.

A spokesperson for the Toyota Center declined to comment due to a policy of not disclosing the number of attendees prior to an event.

Trump’s premium tour with OReilly coincides with the re-emergence of his iconic MAGA rallies. During these rallies, he broached familiar themes of bogus stolen election allegations, brags about his record and harshly criticizes his successor.

They were big draws. A previous Save America rally in Wellington, Ohio, drew some 28,000 to 30,000 people, according to the Lorain County Fair Board of Directors. But they don’t pay.

It is not known how much money Trump earns for his appearances with OReilly. Paid speeches were lucrative in the pre-presidential era of former apprentice stars. In financial reporting documents, he said he earned $ 1.75 million in seven addresses from May 2014 to April 2015.

Former presidents have cashed in by charging companies and associations high fees for appearances, with Barack Obama earning up to $ 400,000 per speech. Bill Clinton is known to order up to $ 750,000 for a speech, while George W. Bush has often received between $ 100,000 and $ 175,000 per paid event.

But Trump’s often toxic rhetoric and his bogus stolen election allegations make this more conventional dollar-raising approach particularly difficult for him.

For the previous administration, there was very little demand from former members, starting at the top, and that’s largely because it’s a very polarizing environment, an official from one said. of the country’s main communications agencies, speaking on condition of anonymity. Businesses don’t want to join in anything that smacks of January 6 or question the election. It doesn’t help them at all.

