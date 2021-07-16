From Vienna to Tripoli, the impact of the Muslim Brotherhood is felt on both sides of the Mediterranean

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz recently undertook a number legislative initiatives targeting Islamist groups and movements active in the country and including the ban on use of symbols associated with the Muslim Brotherhood, alongside those of Islamist terrorist organizations such as the Islamic State, al-Qaeda, Hamas and Hezbollah.

The move crowns months of investigations that have vigorously pursued the Muslim Brotherhood and other Islamist groups over the deadly terrorist attack last November in the heart of Vienna, an act carried out by an Islamic State sympathizer.

At the end of last year, the Austrian authorities carried out a series of raids targeting individuals and organizations linked to the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas, with Austrian prosecutors labeling the group as a radical and extremely anti-Semitic Islamist organization active globally that is trying to create an Islamic state on the basis of Sharia law in all country the Earth.

As concerns about the role of the Muslim Brotherhood in radicalizing individuals from Muslim minority groups across Europe continue to grow, other EU governments are after Austria. And while European governments come to identify the Muslim Brotherhood as an intolerable threat to social cohesion and secular values, the group’s role in the Libyan political crisis helps to illustrate its anti-democratic tendencies.

Brothers on thin ice across the EU

While Vienna has had their sights set on the Muslim Brotherhood for years, Parisian political leaders are beginning to take a similar line after years of high-profile jihadist attacks by radicalized individuals in France and Europe, including the beheading of a teacher, Samuel Paty. outside Paris and a knife attack in a Catholic church in Nice, both of which occurred last year.

French President Emmanuel Macron promulgated a charter of principles written by leading representatives of the French Muslim community and setting out guidelines for the alignment of Islamic religious practices and secular republican values ​​of France.

A subset of Muslim organizations in France aggressively rejected the content of this charter, with the opposition is the spearhead by Turkish diaspora organizations Mill Gr and the Coordinating Committee of Turkish Muslims in France, both closely associated with the government of Recep Tayyip Erdogans and the AK party in power in Turkey.

The AK party is a direct ideological descendant a network of 20eIslamist movements of the last century largely defined by the Muslim Brotherhood. During the reign of Erdogans, Turkey served as key patron organization in Libya, Europe and other parts of the Middle East.

For his part, Macron has distinguished the Muslim Brotherhood, alongside Wahhabism and Salafism, as an essential engine of the radicalization of French society. All over Europe, where leaders regularly find themselves at odds with the Turkish government on democratic standards and Western values, the Muslim Brotherhood and other ideologically aligned Islamist groups thus provide a means for Turkey to influence Muslim communities within the EU and generate pressure on Erdogan’s European antagonists.

On the other side of the Mediterranean in Libya, the Muslim Brotherhood also offers Ankara a vehicle to maintain its influence in the country and influence its political future, including via the continuous deployment fighters supported by Turkey in the country despite requests for withdrawal from the transitional government and the international community.

Incentives to disrupt the transfer of power

the collapse of the UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum ahead of the upcoming Libyan elections in December has reopened the question of whether the country’s interim government, led by businessman-turned-politician Abdulhamid Dbeibah, will ultimately honor its international commitments to retire at the end of this year.

The European Union has already deployed threats of economic sanctions to deter actors inside Libya from interfering with the electoral calendar, but the political momentum behind the current stalemate has drawn renewed attention to the influence of the Muslim Brotherhood in this African country North.

While the training of a unified interim government earlier this year marked one of the most positive developments for Libya since the country’s split into rival Western and Eastern administrations in 2014, many of the same vested interests that have acquiesced in the new political arrangement are now accused of attempting to derail the next steps in the transition to democratic rule. These interests include the Muslim Brotherhood, which enjoyed heavy weight in Tripoli after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi, especially after his triumphant return to the 2012 legislative elections in Libya.

While the movement wielded great influence over Fayez al-Sarrajs’ Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, the transition to a unified transitional government is seen as A setback for the Muslim Brotherhood, even though Dbiebah was affiliated with the group in the years following the 2011 revolution in Libya.

The new Libyan prime minister has distanced himself from GNA allies in order to bring the eastern rivals of the Tripoli government into the fold, while the Muslim Brotherhood’s own failures have cost him legitimacy in the eyes of many Libyans. If the December elections are allowed to go as planned, experts such as Atlantic Council member Karim Mezran predict that the Brotherhoods Justice and Construction Party and its allies are unlikely to win more than a fifth of the seats in the new parliament.

It gives movement sufficient reason delay or disrupt the elections, whatever the cost to the Libyan peace process. In Arab Weekly, Tunisian commentator Habib Lassoued noted following the Geneva talks that 45 of the 75 seats were attributed to the Muslim Brotherhood and its allies, arguing that the Libyans themselves expected the talks to fail due to strong incentives from participants to torpedo the electoral process.

Ironically, if the movement and its allies succeeded in delaying the Libyan elections in a offer to preserve what remains of their own political position, the ultimate beneficiary would be Dbeibah, who could remain in office beyond its governments expire in December.

With the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum now derailed, it remains to be seen whether the European Union will follow through on its threat to sanction the political actors responsible for the failure of the talks. Individual European governments, for their part, have already started to act against the Muslim Brotherhood against their own borders, a trend that is ultimately shaping policy at the EU level as well.