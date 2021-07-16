Critical Next 100 Days, Says Union Health Ministry Amid Third Wave Fears Of Covid | Latest India News





Niti Aayog (health) member VK Paul said on Friday that the warning about the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic that the World Health Organization recently issued concerns the global situation, which indeed reflects the impact of the third wave. “By leaving the WHO North and South America regions, all the other WHO regions are moving from good to bad and bad to worse. The world is heading for a third wave and it is a fact. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also asked us to take this. like a red flag … the Prime Minister gave us the objective of blocking the third wave and it is possible, “said Dr Paul at the press conference of the Union Ministry of Health. The use of masks will decrease in August-September, warns the Center, citing a screening Spain has seen a 64% increase in weekly Covid-19 cases while the Netherlands has seen a 300% increase in Covid-19 cases. The situation was stable in Thailand for a long time, but now it is also signaling a peak. Africa has also seen a 50% increase in Covid-19 cases, the ministry said. Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia and Bangladesh are also experiencing an all-time high, the ministry said. “We are far from collective immunity”: Dr Paul “Our population is still vulnerable. We haven’t achieved herd immunity, not even through infection; we don’t want to get herd immunity through natural infection. We are making continuous progress in immunization. At least 50% of our vulnerable population is vaccinated. We are therefore still vulnerable. But the situation is now under control and we will have to keep it going, ”said Dr Paul, adding that the next 100 days will be crucial in understanding whether the 3rd wave has arrived in India or not. “The waves are a post facto evaluation of how we are handling the situation. The intensity of the waves is more important than the number of waves. So it doesn’t matter if it’s the 3rd wave or the 4th wave. , because it is the natural interaction between the virus and the human being, declared the co-secretary of the Ministry of Health, Lav Agarwal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-has-given-us-a-target-to-stall-3rd-wave-and-it-s-possible-govt-expert-101626433587373.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos