Adding hospital beds will not be enough without good sanitation procedures in place





The government continues to work to increase the number of places available for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in hospitals and central isolation areas. However, President Joko Widodo considers that these efforts will never be sufficient if they are not supported by the establishment of good health protocols (prokes) in the community. This was conveyed by Minister of Health (Menkes) Budi Gunadi Sadikin in a virtual press release after attending a limited meeting chaired by President Joko Widodo by videoconference on Friday, July 16, 2021. “He therefore stressed that wearing masks is very important, because everything we prepare in the hospital will never be enough if our implementation of health protocols is not good,” said the Minister of Health. . To meet the need for treatment facilities, the Ministry of Health has increased the number of 2,000 intensive care beds and rooms available for moderate category patients, including Hajj Dormitory, Pertamina Hospital and Cipto Hospital. Mangunkusumo. We have alsoupdate regarding the development of beds provided in Jakarta up to 1,000 beds in Wisma Haji, comprising 900 regular beds and 100 intensive care units in collaboration with Pertamina hospital, he explained. We have alsoupdate regarding the addition of around 300 beds at Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital, and we also update that there are between 300 and 500 additional beds made by Pertamina Hospital in Jakarta, he continued. The Ministry of Health also worked with the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) to identify several sites for the construction of field hospitals in Bandung and Central Java. The team now continues to travel to Surabaya as well to identify potential if needed if there is a bed, he said. In addition, the Ministry of Religion has also made available facilities in the form of hajj dormitories ready for use in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. “The Ministry of Religion has 31 hajj dormitories across Indonesia, 27 of which are ready to be used for the purposes of managing the Covid pandemic, both in the form of a Covid emergency hospital as well as in the dormitory of Pondok Gede and for the purposes of self-isolation, for example, we have prepared everything, ”said minister of worship Yaqut Cholil Qoumas.

