Stephen Colbert brutally mocks assets if I was going to have a rant





Stephen Colbert opened his Late Show monologue Thursday night by explaining that he would rather forget the former president.

Since the day he came out and lied about the election, I try not to say his name, he said, referring to the show in which he literally shed tears over the false declaration of victory by Donald Trump. We do not show his name on the air. I do not make my impression, because you have not suffered enough?

But there are times when you just need to slap yourself in the face, put some cold water on the back of your neck, press the bite stick, and remember how bad it was while repeating aloud. voices the simple fact: Donald Trump is a fascist.

The statement had added weight as it came directly from former Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, who reveals in the new book I Alone Can Fix It that he feared Trump was attempting a coup and made plans to prevent it from doing so. .

They can try, but they’re not going to be successful, Milley told his deputies, according to reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker. You can’t do it without the military. You can’t do it without the CIA and the FBI. Were the guys with the guns.

General, this is not as reassuring as you might think, said Colbert. May I remind you that this is America. Were all the guys with guns.

In response to Milley, Trump released a truly disturbing statement in which he first said he was not into coups, then added: If I were to do a coup, the one of the last people I would like to do this with is General Mark Milley. .

OK, you’ve clearly thought about this thing you’re not in, Colbert retorted. He then imitated a man who said to his wife, Honey, come on, I’m not in my guts. But if I was, I wouldn’t do it with our neighbor Alice! Your sister is much hotter!

