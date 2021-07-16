The world shares mixed shares … Pacific Rim executives meet





BANGKOK (AP) Global stocks were mixed today as rising coronavirus cases and tensions between the United States and China weigh on sentiment. In European trade, the German DAX gained 0.3% and the CAC 40 in Paris lost 0.1%. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.3%. In Asian trade, the Tokyos Nikkei 225 index closed down 1%. In Seoul, the Kospi fell 0.3% and the Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.7%. Hong Kong Hang Seng gained less than 0.1%. On Wall Street, Dow futures edged up 0.2% while S&P 500 futures rose 0.1%. CANBERRA, Australia (AP) President Joe Biden, Chinese Xi Jinping, Yoshihide Suga of Japan and Vladimir Putin of Russia are among Pacific Rim leaders meeting virtually today to discuss strategies to help economies rebound after a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will chair the special meeting of the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum. But the pandemic and vaccine diplomacy proved to be divisive issues among forum members. COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) The leftist government of Greenland, which could be sitting on large amounts of oil, has decided to suspend all oil exploration, calling it a natural move as the Arctic government takes the climate crisis seriously . No oil has yet been found off the coast of Greenland, which had ambitions that oil would be crucial in helping Greenlanders realize their long-held dream of removing the annual subsidy of 3.4 billion crowns (540 million kroner). dollars) from Denmark. The Inuit government says the future is not in oil. The future belongs to renewable energies. BEIJING (AP) China has started tapping into its first domestic carbon emissions trading market in an effort to help curb the worsening pollution. Chinese power companies have offered credits to emit carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases as trading began today on the Shanghai Environment and Energy Exchange. China is the biggest emitter of carbon, but President Xi Jinping said last September that production is expected to peak in 2030 and then decline. BEIJING (AP) China’s watchdog has announced an on-site cybersecurity investigation of ride-sharing service Didi, stepping up its scrutiny after earlier criticisms of its handling of customer information brought down the company’s shares traded in New York. The on-site inspection comes two weeks after the regulator announced it would investigate Didi over national security and data security issues, days after its publication on the New York Stock Exchange. The company had previously been ordered to stop signing up new customers while it revised its collection and processing of user information.

