EAM Jaishankar criticizes Pakistan, China at top of connectivity in Uzbekistan, India News





Indian Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar criticized Pakistan and China during the connectivity summit in Uzbekistan, highlighting the various gaps in the connectivity plans professed by Islamabad and Beijing.

The Connectivity Summit or Central and South Asia: Connectivity in Tashkent saw the participation of heads of state and foreign ministers from the region, including Afghan President Ghani, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov and Chinese FM Wang Yi.

Without taking Pakistan’s name, EAM said, “The real issues are mentalities, not disputes. Blocking connectivity in practice while professing support in principle benefits no one. Earlier at the same meeting, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan referred to the “Kashmir conflict” holding India and Pakistan hostage to the region’s wider connectivity.

EAM said: “A one-sided view of trade rights and obligations can never work. No serious connectivity can ever be a one-way street.” Keep in mind that Pakistan has not granted India Most Favored Nation status in the past under WTO trade rules. While India had granted the status, it withdrew it after the Pulwama terrorist attack in 2019 in which it lost 40 CRPF members. Islamabad also continues to hamper land connectivity between India and Afghanistan.

Regarding Chinese connectivity plans, EAM said: “Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity are the most fundamental principles of international relations.” Remember the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, the mega connectivity project that connects the port of Gwadar in the turbulent Balochistan province to Chinese Xinjiang passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK). New Delhi has repeatedly raised the issue with China, but the latter has been dismissive of these concerns.

Jaishankar stressed that connectivity “should be based on economic viability and financial responsibility” and “should promote economic activity and not create debt burdens”. China’s connectivity projects from Sri Lanka to Central Asia are known to create a heavy debt burden and economic crisis for the host country.

India also highlighted the port of Chabahar in Iran, in which it has invested heavily. EAM said the port “provides secure, viable and unhindered access to the sea for Central Asian countries” and “its effectiveness is now clearly proven.” India has proposed that the port of Chabahar be included in the INSTC or the North-South international transport corridor that connects Mumbai to Moscow.

