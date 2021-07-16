Tucker Carlson attacks General Mark Milley for planning to stop potential Donald Trump coup





TUCKER CARLSON (HTE): In early January, Nancy Pelosi asked Mark Milley for clarification. She wanted to know what the generals had done to help her. They wanted to know – she wanted to know that they were doing illegal things, that they were taking control of the military from elected civilian leaders. And Mark Milley didn’t blush. He confirmed that they had done exactly that. Quote, Madam “Milley told Nancy Pelosi, I guarantee you we have checks and balances in the system,” the quote ended. Yes, checks – they’re constitutionally written, Mr. Milley. I mean, it’s on Wikipedia.

According to the Post, some of those checks and balances he referred to involved undermining the president-elect’s power to choose the director of the CIA. It’s interesting, by the way – a lot of attention on the CIA. It tells you what kind of power they have.

So when the president reportedly considered firing Gina Haspel, who heads the CIA, and replacing her with a man called Kash Patel in the final days of his administration, we now know that Milley lobbied the president’s chief of staff. so that he doesn’t, that he keeps Haspel. What’s going on here, “Milley asked Trump’s chief of staff, what are you guys doing?”

This is madness. This is not how government is supposed to work. The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs should not be having this conversation, expressing these opinions. He should go if he can’t keep them to himself. That quote right there is the only reason for Mark Milley’s immediate dismissal from his job.

No chairman of the Joint Chiefs has any say in those appointed by the CIA. No one in the military does. They can not. Talk about a threat to our system. And yet the Washington Post thinks that’s good, because the then president was talking about voter fraud, and it was instigating insurgency. Anguishing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mediamatters.org/tucker-carlson/tucker-carlson-attacks-gen-mark-milley-planning-stop-potential-coup-donald-trump

