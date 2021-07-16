Modi inaugurates a natural park, an aquatic center and a robotic gallery in Ahemdabad Science City | INHABIT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated projects worth over Rs 1,100 crore in Gujarat. These projects include three new attractions in a state-of-the-art science city, a five-star hotel atop a train station, and several rail projects.

The Prime Minister first inaugurated a newly constructed five-star hotel atop the redeveloped Gandhinagar railway station, and then inaugurated three new attractions at the Science City of Ahmedabad via video conference. During the virtual event, Prime Minister Modi would also point out the weekly Gandhinagar-Varanasi high-speed train and the Gandhinagar-Varetha train. For more details on Gujarat projects, click here

The highlight, however, was the inauguration by PM Modi of a refurbished Vadnagar railway station. PM Modi’s father, Damodardas Modi, had a tea stand inside Vadnagar station. In his youth, the PM helped his father sell tea at the train station.

Here are the live updates:

5:35 p.m .: The new Gandhinagar station reflects a change in terms of infrastructure. This is proof of the optimal use of modern technology, which also translates into employment opportunities: PM Modi

5:25 p.m .: We took the modernization of the railway very seriously. Gandhinagar is the beginning. Previously, the railway was known for its accidents, but today it is known for its technological development, the prime minister said.

The needs of 21st century India cannot be met through 20th century channels. That is why the railways needed reforms through a new approach. We have worked to develop the railways not only as a service but as an asset, the result of which is clearly visible today: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/MhzQduPfAj ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021

5:20 p.m .: The ultra-fast Gandhinagar-Varanasi express train will link the country of Viswanath to the country of Somnath, Prime Minister Modi said.

The Science City project is a mix of leisure and creativity. The aquatic gallery is even more interesting; not just from the country, but one of the best aquariums in Asia: PM Modi at Aquatics and Robotics Gallery Launch and Gujarat Science City Nature Park pic.twitter.com/pEmPfVbhp2 ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021

5:12 p.m .: Modern urban infrastructure in India is not limited to a few elites. Everyone can now benefit from the development: PM Modi.

5:10 p.m .: I virtually opened everything from Delhi, but I cannot express my desire to see them through my eyes directly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

4:45 p.m .: Today is the day of joy for Gujarat as Gandhinagar station was developed after 35 years. It is a matter of pride that the Prime Minister himself inaugurates it, said Union Interior Minister and Gandhinagar MP Amit Shah.

4:35 p.m .: Thanks to the Prime Minister’s vision, Indian railways gained international fame. Few examples are the Vande Bharat Express and “Oxygen Express” trains. Another feather in his cap is the new Gandhinagar station, Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate and dedicate to the nation several development projects in Gujarat, via videoconference shortly pic.twitter.com/7MXD6dR9nK ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021

4:25 p.m .: Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani and Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaisnaw on stage in Gandhinagar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join in the next five minutes.

3:49 p.m .: PM Modi’s tweet on the Gandhinagar hotel

I have always wanted our Railway Stations to be of top quality, where apart from travels there is a boost to commerce, hospitality and more. One such effort has been made in Gandhinagar. The upgraded station will be inaugurated tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/vpJ2OE0141 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2021

3:46 p.m .: About the Gandhinagar hotel:

The luxury hotel has 318 rooms and covers an area of ​​7,400 square meters. It was built at a cost of Rs 790 crore.

The hotel is 250 feet tall and was developed as an SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) set up by the Government of Gujarat and the Ministry of Railways.

Officials involved in the project said the hotel would welcome national and international guests who would come to attend seminars and conferences at the Mahatma Mandir, a convention center located directly across from the upscale property.

3:29 p.m .: PM will inaugurate a 5-star hotel at the top of Gandhinagar station at 4 p.m.

The Ministry of Railways and the Gandhinagar Railway and Urban Development Corporation (GARUD) have jointly developed a five-star luxury hotel at the top of Gandhinagar station.

The luxury hotel, with 318 rooms and to be operated by a private entity, covers 7,400 square meters and was built at a cost of 790 crore rupees.

View of the redeveloped Gandhinagar station.

KEY PROJECTS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a series of expensive projects worth Rs 1,100 crore in Gujarat on Friday via video conference.

The PM will first virtually inaugurate a newly constructed five-star hotel atop the redeveloped Gandhinagar railway station.

The redevelopment of the existing Gandhinagar station and the construction of the five-star hotel above the station started in January 2017. The revamped station as well as the hotel will be inaugurated by the PM via videoconference.

While Union Home Secretary Amit Shah would also virtually attend the inauguration, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and other dignitaries would remain present at a function in Gandhinagar. .

You would love visiting the Nature Park. It houses a Mist Garden, Chess Garden, Selfie Points, Sculpture Park and an outdoor maze. I especially call on parents to bring their children here. pic.twitter.com/y7ATOsarr3 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2021

Later, the PM will inaugurate three new attractions at the City of Science in Ahmedabad. These attractions are – an aquatic gallery, a robotic gallery and a nature park, he said.

During the virtual event, PM Modi will also report the weekly Gandhinagar-Varanasi ultra-fast train and the Gandhinagar-Varetha MEMU train.

It will also dedicate the newly electrified Mehsana-Varetha wide-gauge railway line, which runs through Vadnagar (PM’s hometown), and a 266 km section between Surendranagar and Pipavav station.

