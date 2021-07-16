Famagusta residents call on workers to lower tools for five minutes on Tuesday

The Famagusta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) on Friday called on workers to take a five-minute work stoppage on Tuesday morning to protest Turkey’s actions in the fenced Varosha area.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who will be in the north to participate in the celebrations for the 47th anniversary of the invasion of Cyprus on July 20, is expected to make announcements on Varosha.

Famagusta CCCI on Friday called for a five-minute work stoppage to protest Erdogans actions in the fenced town of Famagusta.

He called on all workers across the island to stand outside their workplace Tuesday at 10 a.m. for five minutes.

Let us show the world our aversion to Erdogan’s illegal plans which lead with mathematical precision to the final partition of Cyprus and the transfer of the border with Turkey to Tylliria, Nicosia and Dheryneia, the chamber said.

He also called on people to join the event organized by the Municipality of Famagusta on Monday before Erdogans visit. The event will take place at 7 p.m. at the cultural center of the municipality in Dherynia.

He stressed that this event concerns all Cypriots and not just the people of Famagusta, because simply if Famagusta is lost, all of Cyprus will also be lost.