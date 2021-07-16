You’re going to have a fucking war: Mark Milleys fights to stop Trump from hitting Iran





The last time General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke with President Donald Trump was January 3, 2021. The subject of Sunday afternoon’s meeting at the White House , was Iran’s nuclear program. In recent months, Milley had embarked on an alarming effort to ensure Trump does not engage in military conflict with Iran as part of his pipe-dream campaign to overturn the 2020 election results and stay in power. The president secretly feared Trump would insist on launching a strike against Iranian interests that could spark a full-fledged war.

There were two nightmare scenarios, Milley told associates, for the period after the Nov. 3 election, which resulted in Trump’s defeat but not his concession: one was that Trump would try to use the military. in the streets of America to prevent the legitimate, peaceful transfer of power. The other was an external crisis involving Iran. It wasn’t public at the time, but Milley believed the nation was close to conflict with the Islamic Republic. This dangerous post-election period, Milley said, was entirely due to Hitler’s embrace of the Big Lie that the election was stolen from him; Milley feared this was the Trumps Reichstag moment, in which, like Adolf Hitler in 1933, he would fabricate a crisis in order to melt down and save the nation from it.

To avoid such an outcome, Milley had, since late 2020, morning phone meetings, at 8 a.m. most of the time, with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Secretary of State Mike. Pompeo, hoping to get the country safe until Joe Bidens’ inauguration. The president, a beefy four-star army general who was appointed to the post by Trump in 2019, called those meetings with his field staff where the plane calls, both engines are off, the landing gear is stuck, was in an emergency. Our job is to land this plane safely and perform a peaceful handover on January 20.

This extraordinary showdown between the country’s top military official and the Commander-in-Chief had been building up throughout 2020. Prior to the election, Milley had devised a plan on how to handle the perilous period leading up to the inauguration. He defined four objectives: first, to ensure that the United States does not go to war unnecessarily abroad; second, to ensure that American troops are not used in the streets of America against the American people, in order to keep Trump in power; third, to maintain military integrity; and, finally, to maintain its own integrity. He often referred to it in conversations with others.

As the crisis with Trump unfolded and the president’s worst fears about the president not accepting defeat appeared to materialize, Milley had several private meetings with the joint leaders. He told them to make sure there were no illegal orders from Trump and not to execute such orders without first calling it a conscious echo of Richard Nixon’s final days, when the secretary at Nixons Defense, James Schlesinger, reportedly warned the military not to act on White House orders to launch a nuclear strike without first checking with him or with National Security Advisor Henry Kissinger. In a meeting with the Joint Chiefs in Milleys Pentagon’s office, the president invoked Benjamin Franklin’s famous line, saying that they should all stick together. To concerned members of Congress, including President Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnelland, also emissaries of the new Biden administration, Milley also said: Trump could attempt a coup, but he would fail because he would never succeed in co-opting the American. military. Our loyalty goes to the US Constitution, Milley told them, and we are not going to get involved in politics.

This account of a behind-the-scenes fight over Iran involving Milley and Trumpa, a secret backdrop to the public drama sparked by Trump’s unprecedented refusal to accept presidential election results, comes from a few close to of two hundred interviews, with various sources, which I edited with my husband, Times reporter Peter Baker, a book on the Trump presidency to be published next year. Some of the other details reported here about Milley’s actions have been leaked in recent days by the authors of two new books on Trump and 2020 Michael Bender of the Wall Street Journal and Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig of the Washington Post and have been independently confirmed. by me. Milley has not addressed the disclosures publicly.

In a statement released Thursday, reacting to reports on the Rucker and Leonnig book, Trump said I had never threatened or spoken to anyone about a coup by our government. He added: If I had to do a coup, one of the last people I would want to do it with is General Mark Milley. Trump said he picked Milley for the job only because he wanted to upset his then Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, who he said couldn’t stand it. I often act against the advice of people I don’t respect, Trump noted. The former president argued that Milley, a career military officer, allowed these accounts to circulate to win the favor of the radical left.

Milley had been in full alarm mode since the summer of 2020. On June 1, Trump used the general as a prop in his infamous Lafayette Square photoshoot: Trump paraded through the square minutes after she was violently cleared away. peaceful blacks. The Lives Matter protesters, and following him were Defense Secretary Mark Esper, a pack of his White House advisers, and Milley, who was dressed in combat fatigues, as if he was at war. inside America. Milley, an Irish Catholic from outside Boston who revere the Constitution and the military tradition of political neutrality, saw this photo as his moment in Damascus, as he would later call it: a few short minutes of misjudgment that will haunt him forever. He considered resigning but instead decided to do his penance. I will fight from the inside, he told his staff. The following week, in a previously scheduled opening speech, he publicly apologized for participating in a political demonstration that was totally inappropriate for the leader of the apolitical armed forces of the Americas.

On June 3, in the Pentagon briefing room, Esper announced that he was opposed to invoking the insurgency law against protesters and said he tried to remain apolitical in his work. Shortly after Espers’ statement to the press, Esper, Milley and CENTCOM commander Frank Mackenzie were scheduled to attend a White House meeting on Afghanistan. Rabid Trump turned Esper on before Milley could even sit down. The president mocked Esper, Milley told associates, one of the worst such bores he has ever seen. Trump would continue to fire Esper days after losing the 2020 election. Milley has told his assistants he too is ready to be fired or even court martialed. In another meeting after Milley’s speech, Trump, sitting at his desk in the Oval Office, asked why Milley had apologized; the apology, Trump told him, according to an account Milley later repeated, is a sign of weakness. Not where I’m from, Milley replied, as he later told his associates. Milley said he had to beg forgiveness because he was a soldier in uniform who had no place at a political event. I don’t expect you to understand, Milley had said, it’s an ethic for us, a duty. (In his statement on Thursday, Trump referred to his anger at Milley’s apology. I saw at that point that he had neither courage nor skill, certainly not the kind of person I would speak with. coup d’etat. I am not in favor of coups d’etat!)

A common concern for Milley was the prospect of Trump pushing the nation into military conflict with Iran. He saw this as a real threat, in part because of a meeting with the president in the early months of 2020, in which one of Trump’s advisers raised the possibility of taking military action to prevent the ‘Iran to get nuclear weapons if Trump were to lose the election. In another meeting, at which Trump was not present, some of the president’s foreign policy advisers again pushed for military action against Iran. Milley later said that when asked why they were so determined to attack Iran, Vice President Mike Pence replied: Because they are bad.

In the months following the election, with Trump appearing to do anything to stay in power, the subject of Iran was raised several times in White House meetings with the president, and Milley opposed several times to strike. Trump didn’t want a war, the president believed, but he continued to push for a missile strike in response to various provocations against US interests in the region. Milley, statutorily the president’s chief military adviser, feared Trump would spark a full-scale conflict that was not justified. Trump had a circle of Iranian hawks around him and was close to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who also urged the administration to act against Iran after it was clear Trump had lost the election. If you do that, you’re gonna have a fucking war, Milley would say.

Finally, on January 3, after Trump returned from his Christmas vacation in Mar-a-Lago, he called the Oval Office meeting on Iran, questioning his advisers on recent reports from the International Security Agency. atomic energy over Iran’s nuclear activities. Mike Pompeo and National Security Advisor Robert OBrien told Trump it was not possible to do anything militarily at this point. Their attitude was that it was too late to hit them. After Milley considered the costs and potential consequences, Trump agreed. And there it was: after months of anxiety and uncertainty, the fight against Iran was over.

At the very end of the meeting, Trump referred to the upcoming rally of his supporters on January 6, asking Milley and Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller if they were ready for what Trump had already promised, on Twitter would be a wild demonstration. . It was a short conversation, Milley later reminded associates, no more than a few minutes at the end of an hour-long meeting. It’s gonna be a big deal, Milley heard Trump say. You’re ready for this, aren’t you? It was the last time the president spoke to his chairman about the Joint Chiefs.

Just three days later, on January 6, a version of Milley’s nightmare scenario played out: an attack on the United States Capitol by a pro-Trump mob seeking to prevent Congress from ratifying the victory. from Bidens. Milley hadn’t considered it, not exactly his fears were largely about street violence, involving battles between pro-Trump thugs and left-wing opponents that Trump could use as a pretext to demand martial law. It was the analogy with 1930s Germany that Milley had in mind. When January 6 rolled around, it wasn’t quite like that, of course. But Milley told the others that terrible day that what they dreaded had happened: Trump had his Reichstag moment after all.

Favorites of New Yorkers

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newyorker.com/news/letter-from-bidens-washington/youre-gonna-have-a-fucking-war-mark-milleys-fight-to-stop-trump-from-striking-iran The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos