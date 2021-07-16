Politics
Modi calls on CMs in six states with increasing COVID cases to take proactive steps to prevent third wave
When interacting with CMs in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala, Modi said 80% of new COVID cases last week were from those states .
File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ANI
New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the increase COVID-19[female[feminine cases in some states remain a matter of concern as he called on them to take proactive steps to rule out the third wave by moving forward with the test, follow-up, treatment and “tika (vaccine)” strategy.
In a video interaction with the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala, where many districts have reported high numbers of cases, Modi said the country was at a point in its battle against the pandemic where apprehensions about a third wave are continuously being expressed.
These states accounted for 80 percent of the new COVID-19[female[feminine cases last week and 84% of deaths, he noted in his closing remarks, specifically mentioning the increase in infections in Kerala and Maharashtra as a serious concern for the country.
A similar trend was seen in January and February before the start of the second wave, he said.
“It is very important that states with an increasing number of cases take proactive steps to rule out any possibility of a third wave,” Modi said in his remarks.
“We need to move forward with our testing, monitoring, treatment and tika strategy,” Prime Minister Modi said, adding that special attention should be paid to micro-containment areas.
Insisting on the need to prevent crowds from assembling in public places, Modi said to be aware, vigilant and strict in this regard.
To highlight the possible dangers of another wave of the pandemic, he noted that positive cases have increased at a rapid rate in Europe and the United States, and a similar worrying trend is seen in countries to the east. from India such as Bangladesh, Indonesia, Thailand and Myanmar.
“This is a warning and a great alert to the world and to us. We must continue to remind people that the coronavirus has not left, ”Modi said, reiterating his concern over the crowds in many places across the country.
He said funds were being made available to all states to make new intensive care unit (ICU) beds available, increase testing capacity and for all other needs.
Recently, the central government issued an emergency notice COVID-19[female[feminine response package of over Rs 23,000 crore, Modi pointed out.
Noting that of the 332 PSA oxygen plants allocated to states represented at the meeting, 53 plants have been commissioned, he called on chief ministers to speed up the completion of the plants.
He mentioned in particular the need to protect children against infection and to take all possible measures in this regard.
The Prime Minister underlined the view of experts that if the cases continue to increase for a long time, the chances of transfer of the coronavirus will also increase and the dangers of new variants will also increase.
He asked the chief ministers to focus on districts with a large number of cases.
Modi interacted with the chief ministers of eight northeastern states, another region of concern, on Tuesday by video conference, and said the vaccination campaign needed to be continuously accelerated to deal with the pandemic.
He also said it was concerning that large crowds were thronging hill stations and market areas without masks or social distancing.
Interior Minister Amit Shah shared the Covid figures from these states during the meeting where the Health Secretary also spoke.
