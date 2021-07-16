DG ISI rejects Afghan allegations





Managing Director Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hameed. – Twitter / FileDG ISI responds to allegations by the Afghan president. Said that the infiltration is in fact carried out on the Afghan side. Reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to peace in Afghanistan.

TACHKENT: Director General of Interservice Intelligence (ISI) Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed on Friday dismissed allegations of infiltration made by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

The main spy spoke to Geo News in Tashkent, where he is attending the 2021 Central and South Asia Conference with Prime Minister Imran Khan and other senior government officials.

During his speech, the Afghan president had made unfounded allegations against Pakistan, affirming that 10,000 fighters had crossed from this country into Afghanistan.

“If the talks fail, we will fight the Taliban,” Ghani said. “This is the last chance for peace,” he said.

DG ISI has categorically stated that these allegations against Pakistan are not true, in fact the infiltration is from Afghanistan.

“We want peace in the neighboring country because a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is in the interest of Pakistan and other countries,” said DG ISI.

He said Pakistan does not support any faction in Afghanistan.

We are interested in a negotiated settlement between all Afghan groups.

“Extremely unfair”

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had called on Afghanistan to view Pakistan as a “partner in peace” rather than blame it for the ongoing unrest, which he said was the “result of the use of ‘a military solution by the United States instead of a political solution’.

“Blaming Pakistan for what is happening in Afghanistan is extremely unfair … peace in Afghanistan is our top priority,” the Prime Minister said in response to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s speech at the conference on “Regional connectivity in Central Asia and South Asia. , challenges and opportunities’ held at the Convention Center “.

Rejecting President Ghani’s claims against Pakistan for “not supporting peace”, the prime minister categorically stated that Pakistan did not want unrest in its neighborhood because peace was in its own interests.

“Mr. Ghani, I want to make it clear to you that Pakistan will be the last country to think of supporting the turmoil and turmoil in Afghanistan,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/360345-no-infiltration-from-pakistan-dg-isi-rejects-afghan-allegations The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos