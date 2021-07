Ian Murray calls Boris Johnsons speech as empty level as his sound bites

The fictitious Scottish Labor secretary accused the Prime Minister of failing to come up with real solutions to improve the living standards of the British people. Mr Johnson insisted on Thursday that he had crafted a “skeleton” of a plan that included a more equitable distribution of power and opportunity. Register now to our newsletter Policy Register now to our newsletter Policy Speaking in Coventry, the Prime Minister insisted his flagship policy would be a ‘win-win’ for everyone, but also urged the public to email him ideas. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.65%"/> Ian Murray criticized the Prime Minister’s upgrade speech. Now Mr Murray has criticized the address for its lack of substance. Speaking to The Scotsman, he said: “The PM’s ‘leveling up’ speech was as empty as his other sound bites. “He doesn’t even know what that means, let alone the practical policies to implement it. “Communities don’t need sound clips, but real action to fight inequalities and improve opportunities. Mr Murray went on to detail a series of policy ideas which he said could make real progress in Scotland. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more The upgrade must be about “all of us, not them and us,” warned Anas Sarwar He explained: “He could have announced the actual delivery of their Shared Prosperity Fund, which simply replaces previous EU funding, used the power of public procurement and introduced a Scottish buying policy, investing heavily in catching up education and diversifying the economy out of South East England to name a few, but a few ideas. “His speech consisted of thousands of words in the correct order, but without the typical meaning of this Prime Minister and his government.” In a high-profile speech, Mr Johnson also hinted at additional powers for councils to be on par with subway mayors. He said: We want local leaders to come forward, but obviously with those powers comes responsibility and accountability. Mr Johnson also pledged to empower strong local leaders by taking a more flexible approach to decentralization, investing in infrastructure and connectivity, regenerating towns and main streets, and making sure people have the right things. skills and training to get good jobs. The Prime Minister had previously admitted that the UK economy was out of balance before the pandemic struck. He added: And when I say unbalanced, I mean that for too many people geography turns out to be fate. The independent Joseph Rowntree Foundation questioned how leveling was compatible with the reduction in universal credit. If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.

