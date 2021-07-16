Politics
PM Modi has given a target, there should not be a third wave, according to the Ministry of Health | India News
Dr VK Paul de Niti Aayog noted that “the fall in cases has slowed. This is a warning signal.” He shared a study conducted by the ICMR that analyzes the effectiveness of the vaccine among police personnel, a high-risk category.
The study shows that two doses of the vaccine were successful in preventing 95% of deaths from Covid-19 during the second wave.
“One dose of vaccine reduced the death rate by 82%. Two doses of vaccine were successful in preventing 95% of deaths from Covid-19 during wave two,” he said.
“We are heading towards a set target of administering 50 crore doses by July. We are on track to achieve that. The government has ordered 66 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin. In addition, 22 crore doses will go. to the private sector, ”he said. added.
Paul also pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave them the goal that there is no third wave.
Incorporate the face mask in our lives as a new standard: the Ministry of Health urges the citizen
Union Ministry of Health, Co-Secretary Lav Agarwal said: “Analysis shows an expected decline in the use of face masks as we resume operations. We should incorporate the use of face masks into our lives as a new normal.”
“We have noticed that the recovery has increased and that there is also a decrease in daily positive cases, but there are still a few areas of concern. There are 47 districts in the country where the positivity rate is greater than 10%, ”he said. added.
Decrease in the average number of new daily cases
Lav Agarwal noted that daily new cases in the country continue to decline during the second wave.
“The daily average of new cases has increased from 3,87,029 cases between May 5 and 11 to 40,336 cases between July 14 and July 16,” said the co-secretary.
The government said 47 districts in 12 states and UT reported a positivity rate of more than 10% for the week ending July 15. The states and UTs were Manipur, Kerala, Rajasthan, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Assam, Maharashtra and Pondicherry.
Vaccines for children
The Department of Health also said it has, along with all states, UTs and development partners, worked to mitigate the negative impacts of Covid-19 and take urgent action to ensure children receive life-saving vaccines in the IPU framework.
“There have been media reports alleging that thousands of Indian children may have missed their routine immunizations due to disruption caused by Covid, leading to an increased risk of future outbreaks and deaths. These reports are not based on facts and do not reflect a true picture, “the government said.
(With contributions from agencies)
