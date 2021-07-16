Jokowi’s steps to inspect the oxygen plant considered strong Javanese symbolic satire: National Okezone Oke





JAKARTA President Joko Widodo this morning live review oxygen plantn di Pulogadung East Jakarta. The president wants to ensure that the supply of 1000 tons of oxygen is safe and that the distribution is smooth. Internet users reacted to this measure by the president. One of them is the @ridlwan account owned by Ridlwan Habib who is a Terrorism and Intelligence Observer at the University of Indonesia. The president gave himself rice in the middle of the night, a symbolic Javanese-style satire of Solo for lower level leaders. But it’s a problem if you don’t feel offended, he tweeted. (Read also: Praka Izroi receives a motorcycle gift from the Servant of Allah, Internet users: examples of educated officers)

He explained that what the president did was not because the president didn’t have any other job, but rather wanted to make sure. According to him, the president often holds cabinet meetings every day and evaluations are also carried out directly. I continue. Satire doesn’t mean not doing other concrete work first. Cabinet meeting every day to discuss the pandemic. Every day, the assessment is also done directly, he tweeted. (Also Read: Black and White Life of Banjarnegara Regent Budhi Sarwono to be Discussed in Conversation with Gus Miftah Tonight at 9:00 PM WIB)

(sst)

