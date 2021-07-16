Erdogan seeks to salvage Kurdish support as polls crumble

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent visit to Diyarbakir, the central city of mostly Kurdish southeastern Turkey, is widely seen as an effort to salvage his Kurdish vote ahead of possible snap elections, as pollsters report a decline in popular support, both among the Kurds and across the country.

Erdogan enjoyed solid popularity among conservative Kurds, relying mainly on his Islamic credentials, and his Justice and Development Party (AKP) was the only real rival in the southeastern People’s Democratic Party. (HDP), the standard bearer of the Kurdish movement. in Turkey. He had also gained a lot of credit for settlement talks with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), the armed formation that has been fighting Ankara since 1984 and is designated as a terrorist group. But since the talks broke down in 2015, he has shifted to a hard-core nationalist agenda, marked by fierce repression from the PKK and HDP, and aligned with the far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) to bolster its electoral fortune.

Erdogan’s trip to Diyarbakir on July 9, the first in 2 years, was preceded by speculation that he could prepare to relaunch the peace process to make amends with the Kurds as it is expected to increasingly to advance the next elections starting in 2023 before Turkey’s economic problems further erode its popular support. HDP Member of Parliament Erol Katircioglu fueled speculation ahead of the visit, saying the HDP would be ready torepair fences with Erdoganshould he restart the settlement process.

In the streets of Diyarbakir, however, few seemed optimistic. Most locals who spoke to Al-Monitor said they did not have high expectations of the visit, although a trader insisted the Kurds should continue to support Erdogan in recognition of his efforts. past to resolve the Kurdish problem.

Yet thousands of people filled the room where Erdogan was scheduled to speak. Some were curious to see it live, others were hoping to apply for jobs. A young man said he came to express his resentment towards Erdogan’s ally, MHP chief Devlet Bahceli.

In hisaddress to the crowdErdogan did not announce a new settlement process, but acknowledged the one that had been broken and blamed for its collapse. Referring to his 2005 speech to Diyarbakir, when he memorably said: The Kurdish problem is my problem, Erdogan said he stood behind his words. He attacked the HDP and the PKK by saying: Yes, we are the ones who started the settlement process but we are not the ones who finished it. What ended the settlement process was their ill will, their malicious intentions and their secret agendas. And those who claim to be politicians have never shied away from violence and terrorism.

In his most notable engagement, Erdogan announced that Diyarbakir Prison, known for its torture chambers under the military regime after the 1980 coup, would be converted into a cultural center.

The HDP met in Diyarbakir two days later. Responding to Erdogans messages, party vice chairman Tayip Temel said: “It doesn’t matter what AKP leaders and representatives say, [the Kurdish people] have nothing to do with a state of mind which has left its will, its conscience, justice and the democratic solution of the Kurdish question hostage to the mercy of the MHP.

Diyarbakir-based researcher and analyst Reha Ruhavioglu believes Erdogan’s visit had two main purposes: to consolidate his base ahead of any snap elections and to win favor with the Joe Biden administration to ease Ankara’s strained ties. with Washington.

According to Ruhavioglu, Erdogan is seeking to reach out to the many Kurds who tend to move away from him but remain undecided as to whom to support. He basically tells them, I’m still here. Well solve the [Kurdish] problem when the time comes. Erdogans’ messages are unlikely to win back lost voters, but could help slow the collapse of his Kurdish base, he told Al-Monitor.

A quarter of AKP voters in the southeast were move away of the party, which won around 35% of the vote in the Kurdish-majority region in the 2018 elections, according to a poll carried out in late December by Rawest, a research company based in Diyarbakir. Less than 30% said they would support Erdogans’ re-election as president.

As for the Washington-related impact, Ruhavioglu pointed to Bidens’ emphasis on democratic values, which he said leads Erdogan to take on the air of democratization.

The researcher said he saw no sign of serious preparation to relaunch settlement efforts on the Kurdish issue, but argued that Erdogans’ messages were having a boosting effect on the morale of Kurdish voters who wish to s ‘stick with the AKP despite their resentment at the party’s alliance with the MHP, and could serve to prolong the indecision of those who hesitate towards opposition parties. Still, it can hardly be said that the visit sparked any excitement among voters the AKP has already lost or those in the opposition bloc, he added.

Sedat Yurtdas, who represented the Kurds in parliament in the early 1990s and is now deputy director of a think tank in Diyarbakir, said Erdogan faces a big credibility problem. The president may have acknowledged his past promises to resolve the Kurdish issue, but those who participated in or contributed to this process are now in jail or on trial, facing heavy sentences, Yurtdas told Al-Monitor, referring to the high HDP. members.

He agreed that Erdogan’s visit to Diyarbakir seemed like an electoral investment, stressing that the 2019 municipal elections in Ankara and Istanbul had vividly demonstrated how crucial the Kurdish vote can be. Candidates from the main opposition party, the Republican People’s Party, faced Turkey’s two largest cities against the AKP, backed by a coalition of opposition forces, including the Kurds.

Yurtdassaid Erdogan would have a hard time attracting Kurds unless his government takes bold action on the ground and offers self-criticism of his repressive policies, especially as Erdogan assumed extended executive powers in 2018, backed by the MHP. It is clear as of the day how much the Kurds have been ostracized, how much their political space has shrunk and how much people have been suppressed, unable to express their thoughts and opinions, he said. concluded.