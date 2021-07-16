Imran Khan Dodges Taliban Question, Accuses SSR ideology of Not Having Talks with India | World news





As Taliban fighters advance rapidly in Afghanistan and seize new territory with each passing day, Pakistan’s role in regional security has become a cause for concern. By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the ideology of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had become an obstacle to peaceful coexistence with India. Khan was responding to a question about whether talks and terrorism can go hand in hand.

“We can tell India that we [Pakistan] have been waiting for a long time to live together as civilized neighbors … but what to do? the ideology of the RSS has become interspersed, ”Khan said, while avoiding the question of whether Pakistan no longer had control over the Taliban.

Khan was in Tashkent for the Central and South Asia conference to discuss the challenges and opportunities in Uzbekistan. About 250 participants and 40 delegates from different countries are expected to take part in the two-day conference. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar is also in Tashkent for the high-level meeting.

As Taliban fighters advance rapidly in Afghanistan and seize new territory with each passing day, Pakistan’s role in regional security has become a source of concern. Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Thursday accused the Pakistani Air Force of providing air support to Taliban militants in the border areas of Chaman and Spin Boldak, a claim rejected by Islamabad.

The Pakistani Air Force has issued (an) official warning to the Afghan Army and Air Force that any attempt to dislodge the Taliban from the Spin Boldak area will be confronted and repelled by the Army of the Pakistan Air Force. Pak Air Force is now providing close air support to Taliban in some areas, “Saleh tweeted.

Responding to the accusation, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement that such statements undermine their sincere efforts to play their part in the peace talks. Last week, the Pakistani military said Islamabad was a facilitator of the Afghan peace process, not a guarantor. “Of course, other stakeholders were involved in this, but Pakistan played a key role,” said Director General of Interservice Public Relations (ISPR) Babar Iftikhar in an interview with ARY News.

