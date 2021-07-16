Dow Jones collapses and retreats from records as sentiment survey shows Americans brace for highest inflation since 2008

U.S. stock indices fell on Friday, after the Dow Jones traded in record territory at the start of the session, as data showing declining consumer confidence overshadowed a previous report of sharply rising sales in the retail, while corporate earnings reports remained mixed.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reassured markets this week that a rise in inflation was likely to be temporary, but higher prices could be the cause of the drop in confidence of consumers.

How are stock indices traded?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

-0.26%

146 points, or 0.4%, down to 34,840, after the benchmark blue chip index hit an intraday high near a record high of 35,091.56.

The S&P 500 SPX index,

-0.24%

lost 12 points to 4,348, a decline of 0.3%, weighted by a 2.2% decline in the energy sector SP500.10,

-1.16%

and a 0.9% in financials SP500.40,

-0.59%

The Nasdaq COMP Composite Index,

-0.25%

traded 12 points, or 0.1%, down to 14,530.

On Thursday, the Dow Jones index rose 53.79 points or 0.15% today to 34,987.02, the S&P 500 fell 14.27 points, or 0.33%, to 4,360.03 , while the Nasdaq Composite Index closed down 101.82 points, or 0.70%, at 14,543.13.

For the week, the Dow Jones is currently negative for the week, threatening to post a series of weekly gains to four; the S&P 500 is heading for a weekly decline of 0.4%, while the Nasdaq is looking at a weekly decline of 1.1%, the first such decline in four weeks. The Russell 2000 RUT Small Cap Index,

+ 0.34%

was on track for a 4% drop for the week, which would mark his third straight loss.

What drives the market?

Sales by US retailers rose 0.6% last month, compared to a forecast of a 0.4% decline. Excluding automobiles, retail sales rose 1.3%, nearly three times more than Wall Street expected. But June’s retail sales data may have done little to allay growing concerns about inflation.

A preliminary reading of the University of Michigan Consumer Confidence Index fell to 80.8 in July from a final reading of 85.5 in June, marking the lowest level of measures since February. Economists were expecting a reading of 86.3 according to a Wall Street Journal poll.

The survey shows that consumers are bracing for a 4.8% increase in the cost of living this year, the highest level since 2008.

Inflation has put additional pressure on living standards, especially on low- and middle-income households, and has caused major discretionary purchases to be postponed, especially among high-income households, said Richard Curtin, Chief Investigative Economist at the University of Michigan.

Investors have also digested what was for the most part positive second-quarter business results, but the data has been mixed and market participants are increasingly uncertain about the post-COVID outlook.

This week’s earnings reports have been generally positive, but attention is now shifting to what’s to come in terms of the outlook, and here the picture is less clear, wrote Michael Hewson, analyst at Chief Market Officer at CMC Markets UK in a research note.

There was a lot of optimism about the summer reopening, but as we look into the rest of the year and see how Delta variant infections increase some of that optimism, which begs the question of where we go next. for third quarter earnings expectations, the analyst wrote.

Robust US economy is strengthening, Fed's beige book says, but struggles with big shortages and higher inflation

Meanwhile, the spread of the more transmissible variant of the delta coronavirus has fueled nervousness on Wall Street, but the path of least resistance continues to be higher for stocks and lower for Treasury yields, with the index. 10-year benchmark TMUBMUSD10Y,

1.313%

briefly slipping below 1.30% on Thursday.

The drop in yields suggests that fixed income investors harbor doubts about economic growth in the wake of the pandemic or also share Powell’s view that inflation will be short-lived.

Separately, US President Joe Biden will join Pacific Rim leaders, including Chinese Xi Jinping and Russians Vladimir Putin, on Friday in a virtual meeting to develop strategies to help economies bounce back from the resurgence of the pandemic of COVID-19.

Inflation is skyrocketing. How high will it go? Discover the new MarketWatchs tracker.

Which companies are targeted?

Charles Schwab Corp. SCHW reported second quarter results on Friday which showed profit below estimates, while revenues beat as it opened 1.7 million new brokerage accounts, surpassing 1 million for a third consecutive quarter. The company’s shares fell more than 2%.

Kansas City South KSU said on Friday it recorded a net loss in the second quarter, due to more than $ 700 million in merger costs, while reporting lower than expected adjusted profit and revenue . Shares fell 0.5%.

BMY said on Friday that an advanced stage head and neck cancer treatment study failed to meet its main goals. The shares were mostly flat. Chinese carpool company listed in the United States Didi Global

HAVE I GOT,

-3.76%

fell 3% after state security officials and police were dispatched to company offices on Friday as part of a cybersecurity investigation, AP reported.

Intelligence

INTC,

-0.21%

was the center of attention after the The Wall Street Journal reported that the semiconductor giant was exploring a deal to acquire chipmaker GlobalFoundries for around $ 30 billion. Intel shares rose 0.8%.

+ 8.81% ,

Biotech Company Catapulted to Glory After Producing Highly Effective COVID-19 Vaccine, Expected to Join S&P 500 Index, Replacing Pharmaceutical Alexion Inc. ALXN,

+ 0.47% .

Moderna shares rose 5.4% and Alexion lost 0.5%.

How are the other assets doing?