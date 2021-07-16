Can Texas Governor Greg Abbott Really Build President Donald Trump’s US-Mexico Border Wall?





In 2006, President George W. Bush signed the Secure Fence Act which led to the construction of 654 miles of fencing in nine years along the US-Mexico border. President Donald Trump was even more ambitious, promising in campaign speeches that Mexico would pay for a wall along the 2,000-mile border.

In the end, the Trump administration erected about 80 miles of new fence before he left office, including 21 at the Texas-Mexico border, paid for by the US government. Today Governor Greg Abbott, a Trump supporter who has raised his rhetoric on immigration in recent years, took on the daunting task of building a wall along the 1 200 miles.

Currently, there are 111 miles of completed barrier on the Texas-Mexico border. Since border barriers are usually built some distance from the Rio Grande, which has many bends and curves, it is not known how many kilometers of barrier would be needed to cover the entire border.

Abbott did not specify how many miles of barrier the state plans to build – or exactly where. But the governor’s first big hurdle in making this promise a reality is money. The state has set aside at least $ 250 million for this effort, Abbott said, then solicited donations from the public. As of July 14, people have donated $ 829,000.

That would fund between 7 and 62 barrier miles, based on the costs per mile of contracts initiated by the Trump administration, according to a Texas Tribune analysis. The contracts, which were suspended by the Biden administration, ranged from $ 4 million to $ 34 million per mile for the construction of walls.

Beyond the funding challenge, Abbott should expect legal challenges and opposition from private landowners, environmentalists and border residents who could delay or derail his wall project, experts say, lawyers and advocates.

But the biggest hurdle it will face is the federal government, which is unlikely to cede federal land – or private land seized by the Trump administration – to Texas for building walls. On the first day of his term, President Biden issued an executive order calling the border wall a “waste of money” and declaring it “not a serious political solution.” His order also halted 173 miles of border construction previously approved by the Trump administration.

“I think Governor Abbott is serious about his intention to build a border wall. I don’t think they’ve taken the steps necessary to resolve the real complexities involved,” said David Donatti, a staff attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union. from Texas.

For example, he added that a wall near the Rio Grande could worsen flooding in border communities.

“I certainly don’t think they’ve really thought about the destructive implications of what they’re proposing, or the full extent of the consequences of building a border wall,” he said.

Unlike the California, Arizona, or New Mexico border, which is largely federal, or in some tribal cases, much of the Texas-Mexico border is privately owned, with some owners holding title. of their property since the 1760s. Texas has land, such as state parks and wildlife sanctuaries.

The Bush and Trump administrations both faced legal and logistical challenges with the construction of a border fence in Texas.

According to a 2020 Government Accountability Office report, the Trump administration faced delays of 21 to 30 months to reclaim private land in South Texas. The report says comparable land acquisitions in other parts of the country took a year.

If Texas seeks to build on private land, “it will be a slow and painful process,” said Csar Cuauhtmoc Garca Hernndez, an immigration attorney and law professor at Ohio State University.

Another hurdle Abbott will most likely face is federal regulations aimed at protecting the environment, water quality and historic sites. The Trump administration has waived many of these rules to speed up construction of the wall, despite the backing of environmentalists.

The Biden administration is unlikely to ignore these laws for Abbott’s wall project, said Scott Nicol, a McAllen-based environmental activist and author of a 2018 ACLU report analyzing the impacts of a border wall.

“These are laws that protect Native American graves, there are laws that aim to protect family farms,” said Nicol. “Abbott is going to have to comply with all of these laws. Trump didn’t. [Abbott] big headache. “

Abbott’s office did not respond to questions emailed about how the state plans to overcome obstacles to building a wall.

“The problems along the border are only getting worse due to President Biden’s inaction,” Abbott said at a press conference in June announcing the state-funded wall. “Property is destroyed, deadly drugs and illegal weapons are smuggled into communities across the state, law enforcement must redirect resources, and county judges and mayors face staggering costs . “

Abbott had declared a disaster along some border counties, which could allow it to waive certain state and local regulations. But “that wouldn’t extend to federal law, because federal law is supreme over the laws of the state of Texas,” Donatti said.

Ronald Rael, professor of architecture at the University of California at Berkeley, said it was logistically possible for Texas to build a wall along some border lands, but it would come at the cost of destroying “some. the most pristine and fragile habitats we have. in the USA.”

Jenn Budd, a former border patrol officer, said barriers or walls make it more difficult for migrants to cross the border, forcing them to seek help from smugglers linked to drug cartels whose job it is to find ways to get around these barriers.

“Our deterrence policies, our fences, our walls make passage a little more difficult, but that does not stop it,” she said. “And more than anything, it channels migrants to places where [cartels] have more control. “

