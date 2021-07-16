Politics
Bosses fear 5 MILLION people may be forced to self-isolate as Boris Johnson is under pressure to facilitate enforcement
Desperate bosses fear FIVE MILLION Britons will be forced into self-isolation within weeks – and demand Boris Johnson to deactivate the app.
Companies have been paralyzed by serious staff crises as the country is in the throes of a “pingdemia” caused by Delta.
A record 530,000 were alerted by the NHS Covid app last week and ordered to self-quarantine for 10 days – even though they were hit twice.
Downing Street today returned to plans to change the app’s sensitivity to prevent widespread quarantine, insisting it “does what it’s designed to do.”
Ministers also refuse to move on August 16 to end the isolation of fully vaccinated people.
Anxious businesses that are already treading water after 17 months of lockdown have sounded the alarm that the labor shortage will only worsen as Covid tears itself apart.
CBI President Lord Bilimoria warned: “We can’t wait until August 16 (to change the rules). It was 500,000 people isolated last week.
“That’s ten times more in the last six weeks. Now, if you do the math, if infections are expected to reach 100,000, it’s going to be almost four and a half, or five million people who will self-isolate. “
A spokesperson for No 10 today refused to “speculate” on the number of people likely to be told by the app to isolate in the coming weeks.
Lord Bilimoria said replacing quarantine with regular testing would prevent UK Plc from shutting down.
The boss of the big business raged on Times Radio: “This is the solution; don’t shut down the economy that way.
“I think the government needs to listen because it is devastating the economy and the health service itself, on which we depend so much is affected.”
In crucial Covid developments:
- Downing Street has not predicted how many people will be interviewed in the coming weeks
- Poor Bluetooth settings mean you’re unlikely to be pinged through brick walls, No10 said
- No10 hinted that more key sectors could be exempted from segregation when interviewed
- Senior government scientistChris Whitty warned ‘we are not out of the woods yet’ and warned of future lockdowns
- A minister said Freedom Day was scheduled to take place on Monday, but said restrictions could be reimposed
Exasperated, Punch Taverns founder Hugh Osmond blasted on the BBC that pingdemia was unleashing “utter chaos” on his channels.
Bar staff – largely young and unvaccinated – were particularly struck by the dreaded pings, he warned.
“IMPORTANT TOOL”
Government Solicitor General Lucy Frazer today acknowledged the “frustration” of businesses, but remained suspicious that the app is an “important tool” to fight the spread of Covid.
Downing Street said today the app is still under review, but appeared to be backing off plans to change settings.
A spokesperson said: “Obviously we’re keeping things under review, but the app does what it’s designed to do.
“It’s designed to detect people you’ve been around with. It’s designed to let you know if they have tested positive.
Grilled on the number of people the government expected them to be forced to isolate in the coming weeks, she confessed: “Well, personally, I didn’t get that at hand.”
When asked if there was a government figure, she replied: “I am sure it is possible to extrapolate from the current figures to arrive at this position.”
Sir Jonathan Montgomery, professor of health law at University College London, said being ‘pinged’ should be a tool used to ‘help us manage risk’ rather than always being forced to self-sufficiency. -isolate.
He told LBC: “We need to focus on the actual risk you might have of getting infected, so your vaccine status is key to that, and then we need to look at your ability to determine if you have been infected as quickly as possible.”
Despite the ‘pingemia’ that brings UK businesses to their knees, most people continue to follow instructions to self-isolate.
Some 89% of respondents to an ONS survey said they had fully complied with the self-isolation requirements during the entire 10-day period.
