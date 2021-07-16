Politics
Tamil Nadu Got Less, Chief Minister MK Stalin tells Prime Minister Narendra Modi; Look for a crore dose of vaccine
Chennai:
Comparatively, the allocation of COVID-19 vaccine doses in Tamil Nadu is smaller and the Center is expected to provide one crore doses as a special case, Chief Minister MK Stalin urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.
All goods related to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic should be exempt from the goods and services tax and the Center should reconsider its decision to hold reviews at the national level like the NEET as this could lead to the spread of the virus, Mr Stalin asked Prime Minister Modi.
Taking part in a virtual interaction Prime Minister Modi had with chief ministers, Stalin said his government had “completely avoided vaccine wastage”, compared to the previous 6% and that an awareness had been successfully created on the importance of getting vaccinated.
Given this awareness, demand for vaccines has increased dramatically in Tamil Nadu, Stalin said.
“However, compared to other states, the allocation for our state is much lower. To deal with this difficult situation, I had requested a special allocation of one crore of vaccine doses. I look forward to your support. on this important issue, “he said. PM Modi.
On July 13, Mr. Stalin said that until July 8, 2021, Tamil Nadu had only received 29 18,110 doses of vaccine from the Center for people aged 18-44 and 1,30 08,440 for the category of the 45 years above.
The allocation was grossly insufficient and Tamil Nadu did not receive vaccines commensurate with its population, Stalin said in a letter to Prime Minister Modi.
Mr Stalin recalled that he had requested an exemption for “all goods related to the coronavirus” and that this should be taken into consideration.
“It is said that there will be a third wave and we are taking all precautionary measures to deal with it and the Union government should provide more aid to states to deal with such an eventuality,” he said. -he declares.
“I assure you that the government of Tamil Nadu will take all measures to manage the pandemic and we will stand shoulder to shoulder with you (Center) and all other states to overcome the pandemic.”
When schools and colleges continued to be closed due to the pandemic, “holding nationwide reviews like the NEET can lead to the spread of the virus,” he said and urged Modi to reconsider the decision to organize such tests. NEET is due to take place on September 12.
Mr Stalin said his newly elected government faces the difficult task of tackling the second wave of the pandemic and the government has risen to the challenge and curbed the spread of the virus and brought down the death toll .
“I would like to thank the central government for increasing the oxygen supply and increasing the allocation of Remdesivir in Tamil Nadu.”
He also described COVID-19-related relief initiatives, such as assistance of Rs 4,000 to rice ration card holders and the distribution of a relief basket, including 14 essentials, to them.
The government of Tamil Nadu has extended the supplementary rice allocation by the Center for Priority Ration Card Holders to all category rice ration card holders.
Likewise, the Union government should extend the program to all eligible card holders, he said.
Prime Minister Modi interacted with the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala on the COVID-19 scenario.
(Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)
Sources
2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/tamil-nadu-got-less-chief-minister-mk-stalin-tells-prime-minister-narendra-modi-seeks-one-crore-vaccine-doses-2488066
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]