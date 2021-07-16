Tamil Nadu Got Less, Chief Minister MK Stalin tells Prime Minister Narendra Modi; Look for a crore dose of vaccine

Tamil Nadu’s chief minister, MP Stalin, said his government had completely avoided vaccine wastage.

Chennai:

Comparatively, the allocation of COVID-19 vaccine doses in Tamil Nadu is smaller and the Center is expected to provide one crore doses as a special case, Chief Minister MK Stalin urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

All goods related to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic should be exempt from the goods and services tax and the Center should reconsider its decision to hold reviews at the national level like the NEET as this could lead to the spread of the virus, Mr Stalin asked Prime Minister Modi.

Taking part in a virtual interaction Prime Minister Modi had with chief ministers, Stalin said his government had “completely avoided vaccine wastage”, compared to the previous 6% and that an awareness had been successfully created on the importance of getting vaccinated.

Given this awareness, demand for vaccines has increased dramatically in Tamil Nadu, Stalin said.

“However, compared to other states, the allocation for our state is much lower. To deal with this difficult situation, I had requested a special allocation of one crore of vaccine doses. I look forward to your support. on this important issue, “he said. PM Modi.

On July 13, Mr. Stalin said that until July 8, 2021, Tamil Nadu had only received 29 18,110 doses of vaccine from the Center for people aged 18-44 and 1,30 08,440 for the category of the 45 years above.

The allocation was grossly insufficient and Tamil Nadu did not receive vaccines commensurate with its population, Stalin said in a letter to Prime Minister Modi.

Mr Stalin recalled that he had requested an exemption for “all goods related to the coronavirus” and that this should be taken into consideration.

“It is said that there will be a third wave and we are taking all precautionary measures to deal with it and the Union government should provide more aid to states to deal with such an eventuality,” he said. -he declares.

“I assure you that the government of Tamil Nadu will take all measures to manage the pandemic and we will stand shoulder to shoulder with you (Center) and all other states to overcome the pandemic.”

When schools and colleges continued to be closed due to the pandemic, “holding nationwide reviews like the NEET can lead to the spread of the virus,” he said and urged Modi to reconsider the decision to organize such tests. NEET is due to take place on September 12.

Mr Stalin said his newly elected government faces the difficult task of tackling the second wave of the pandemic and the government has risen to the challenge and curbed the spread of the virus and brought down the death toll .

“I would like to thank the central government for increasing the oxygen supply and increasing the allocation of Remdesivir in Tamil Nadu.”

He also described COVID-19-related relief initiatives, such as assistance of Rs 4,000 to rice ration card holders and the distribution of a relief basket, including 14 essentials, to them.

The government of Tamil Nadu has extended the supplementary rice allocation by the Center for Priority Ration Card Holders to all category rice ration card holders.

Likewise, the Union government should extend the program to all eligible card holders, he said.

Prime Minister Modi interacted with the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala on the COVID-19 scenario.

(Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)