Afghan Vice President Saleh denounces Imran Khan-led government for denying Taliban presence on its soil





On July 16, Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh criticized the Pakistani government led by Imran Khan for denying the presence of the Taliban on its soil and claimed that the declaration of rejection is only a pre-written paragraph. In a statement shared on Twitter on Friday, Saleh noted that for more than two decades Pakistan has denied the existence of insurgents on its soil. However, noted that those who are already familiar with this model of rejecting claims know that the denial is unfounded.

On Pakistani denial: For more than twenty years, Pakistan has denied the existence of Quetta Shura or the presence of talibé terrorist leaders on its soil. Those familiar with this pattern, Afghans or foreigners, know exactly that issuing a statement of denial is just a pre-written paragraph.

Amrullah Saleh (@ AmrullahSaleh2) July 16, 2021

Earlier on Thursday, the Afghan vice president said Pakistan harbored the extremist group and even threatened to retaliate against Afghan troops if they attempted to retake the Spin Boldak border area. On July 15, Saleh tweeted: If anyone doubts my tweet about the Pak Air Force and Pak Army warning the Afghan side not to take back Spin Boldak, I’m ready to share evidence via DM . Afghan planes up to 10 kilometers from Spin Boldak are warned to retreat or face air-to-air missiles. Afghanistan is too big to swallow.

This came after he said the Pakistani Air Force had issued an official warning to the Afghan Army and Air Force that any attempt to dislodge the Taliban from the Spin Boldak area would be confronted and repelled. by the Pakistani Air Force. The Pak Air Force is now providing close air support to the Taliban in some areas. Saleh’s remarks came after the insurgent group claimed to have captured the border town as part of an offensive across the war-torn country.

Local media also reported on Wednesday that the Taliban captured the crucial border crossing with Pakistan in southern Kandahar province and replaced the Afghan government’s flag with its own. Meanwhile, Pakistan has repeatedly refused to host members of the Taliban, but the country’s ministers have repeatedly issued statements proving otherwise. More recently, according to ANI, Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said Afghan Taliban families lived in his country, including in the capital Islamabad, and that often members of the insurgent group were treated in local hospitals.

Pakistan celebrates Taliban gains with “Euphoria”

As the Taliban continue to take control of various districts as foreign troops withdraw, Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh said Pakistan reveled in its success with euphoria and enthusiasm. According to the ANI news agency, the Afghan vice president attacked Pakistan for supporting the extremist group and accused officials in the government led by Imran Khan of lies and denials. Saleh also criticized Pakistan, saying the country confused tensions with war and a group with a nation.

The Taliban’s Peshawar Shura felt more pain recently as he shouted loudly in the streets. Yet Islamabad denies being the country behind the Afghanistan massacre; the highest bar for lies and denial “Saleh said according to ANI.

While Saleh reflected strong anti-Pakistani sentiments that would have a further impact on Afghanistan’s ties to the country, the Afghan Defense Ministry also lambasted Pakistan for its support for the Taliban and said those mobilized for Defending the Afghan security forces were not militias but ordinary people whose struggle was for the peace and defense of Afghanistan.

IMAGE: ANI / AP

