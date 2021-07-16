Trump shower head rule to increase water flow





So much for Donald Trump’s quest for perfect hair.

President Joe Biden’s administration is reversing an approved Trump-era rule after the former president complained about not getting enough wet due to limitations on the water flow of shower heads.

Now, with a new president in office, the Energy Department is reverting to a standard passed in 2013, saying it provides plenty of water for good soaking and deep cleaning.

The rule change will have little practical effect, as almost all commercially manufactured showerheads comply with the 2013 rule, despite the former president’s pet peeve.

A ministry official said the action clarifies what is happening in the market. Showers that provide the additional supply of water that Trump wants are not easy to find, said the official, who insisted on anonymity because the rule change had not been made public.

Since 1992, federal law has dictated that new shower heads should pour no more than 2.5 gallons (9.5 liters) of water per minute. As new shower fixtures came out with multiple nozzles, the Obama administration set the shower head restrictions to apply to what comes out in total. So if there are four nozzles, no more than 2.5 gallons in total should come out of the four.

The Trump-era rule, finalized in December, allows each nozzle to spray up to 2.5 gallons, not just the overall showerhead.

A proposed rule change, to be published in the Federal Register, reverts to the Obama-era standard. The change will ensure that consumers continue to save money while reducing water use and paying lower energy bills, the Energy Department said. Officials estimated that the Obama-era rule saved households about $ 38 per year, and the Department of Energy expects similar savings by reverting to the 2013 standard.

The Department of Energy is also proposing to remove the definition of body spray adopted in the 2020 Final Rule. The rule allows body sprays to circumvent Congress’ intent to promote water conservation by simply basing it on orientation of the water flow on a side spray rather than on the top.

The department said in a statement that it believes the 2013 definition of a showerhead strikes the right balance in allowing consumers to continue to have showerhead choices in the market, while emphasizing on water conservation and lower utility bills.

While speaking publicly about the need to keep his hair looking perfect, Trump has called for increasing water flow and recalling long-standing standards for keeping household appliances, including light bulbs, toilets and washers. dishes, a personal problem.

So shower head you take a shower, the water does not come out. You want to wash your hands, the water is not coming out, ” Trump told the White House last year. So what are you doing? Do you stay there longer or take a shower longer? Because my hair I don’t know about you, but it must be perfect. Perfect.

But consumer and conservation groups have said the 2020 rule change is foolish, unnecessary and unnecessary, especially as the West is suffering a historic two-decade mega-drought.

With four or five or more nozzles, you could get 10, 15 gallons per minute of power from the shower head, literally probably washing yourself out of the bathroom, Andrew deLaski, executive director of the energy conservation group Appliance Standards Awareness Project said last year opposing the Trump action.

DeLaski and officials at Consumer Reports said there had been no public outcry or need for change. The Department of Energy’s database of 12,499 showerheads showed that 74% of them use 2 gallons (7.5 liters) or less of water per minute, which is 20% less than the norm federal.

A 2016 Consumer Reports showerhead test found that the top-rated showerheads, including a $ 20 model, provided pleasant water flow and met federal standards.

