TACHKENT, Uzbekistan: Prime Minister Imran Khan attended the inaugural session of the International Conference Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity; Challenges and opportunities in Tashkent on Friday.

The conference was organized by the Uzbek government under the special initiative of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to deliberate on the prospects for interregional cooperation in Central and South Asia for trade and transport connectivity.

Addressing the inaugural session, Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed the importance of regional connectivity as an engine of economic growth and progress which is an imperative for modern societies.

The prime minister said the two regions form a contagious natural landmass and have all the more reason to reconnect. He said the common geography, geo-economic dynamics and cultural ethics promote connectivity between the two regions to create a win-win situation for all.

The Prime Minister spoke of the enormous potential of natural and human resources and the large consumer markets of the two regions, which could transform the lives of their inhabitants. He said the Central Asian states are stable and growing economies, which offer great natural energy resources and a market of 80 million euros by creating greater economic activities, profitable trade and more opportunities. employment.

Imran Khan said Pakistan attaches great importance to regional connectivity as it is an important political element of his government’s vision in Central Asia.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan is a signatory to a number of bilateral, regional and international agreements on traffic and transit, including the TIR Convention and the WTO Agreement on Trade Facilitation.

The prime minister said Pakistan was also ready to offer its seaports of Gwadar and Karachi to Central Asia and beyond to connect to the Arabian Sea for trade and transit.

The Prime Minister also underlined the importance of resolving international conflicts and disputes in the regions in order to reap the fruits of peace. He called for the restoration of peace and stability in Afghanistan and the resolution of the dispute over Jammu and Kashmir in the wider interest of the people of both regions.

The Prime Minister stressed that Pakistan will be the most affected due to the instability and insecurity in Afghanistan. He added that Pakistan has always supported a comprehensive and inclusive negotiated political settlement in Afghanistan.

Imran Khan said Pakistan sincerely facilitated the Afghan peace process and intra-Afghan negotiations. He argued that blaming Pakistan for the internal conflict in Afghanistan would be unfair.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and foreign ministers / dignitaries from over 22 countries attended the connectivity conference.

