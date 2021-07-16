Trump lawyers defend false election claims in courtExBulletin





Rudy Giuliani points to a card as he speaks to the press about various trials related to the 2020 election on November 19, 2020. He and other Trump lawyers are now being watched for their role in promoting false allegations of voter fraud. Drew Angerer / Getty Images .

Six months after the violent attack on the United States Capitol, lawyers who promoted former President Donald Trump’s false allegations of voter fraud are being forced to defend their actions in court.

But some experts say the abuses over the past four years are forcing the legal profession to do deeper soul-searching.

“I just think it’s important, if we’re going to reset, that our profession is ready to confront each other and make decisions about who we want to be, who we are and what it is going to demand, which can be uncomfortable. , to make sure we hold our character, ”said Sherrilyn Ifill, president of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, at an event sponsored by the New York University School of Law.

Ifill, who was teaching aspiring lawyers about their roles and responsibilities as “officers of the court,” called for an independent commission to produce a full account of how the lawyers went astray.

So far, there are few public signs of interest in this kind of self-examination. Instead, judges and lawyers’ disciplinary boards conduct their own investigations, on a case-by-case basis, in a methodical manner.

This week in Michigan, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker questioned lawyers close to Trump about the steps they took before filing a complaint alleging irregularities in the 2020 election.

“What authority did this tribunal have to revoke the certification of election results?” Parker asked.

The city of Detroit wants these lawyers sanctioned. At the hearing, Detroit attorney David Fink called their lawsuit sloppy, reckless and “embarrassing to the legal profession.”

Preet Bharara, the former US attorney for the Southern District of New York, has followed the fallout from the election with interest.

“You make a false statement in court first, don’t do that,” Bharara said. “And if you do, correct it immediately. There is nothing worse.”

But at the hearing in Michigan, some of the lawyers coming under scrutiny took a different approach.

One of them, attorney Lin Wood, said he did not read the complaint until it was filed. Another lawyer linked to Trump, Sidney Powell, said she took “full responsibility” for the paperwork. Powell told the judge that she practiced law to the highest standards.

Former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell leaves Federal Court in Washington on June 24. Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP .

Meanwhile, authorities in New York recently suspended the attorney license of Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s former personal attorney.

They said Giuliani had “communicated manifestly false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public” while trying to overturn the election results.

Giuliani wants a hearing, where his lawyers John Leventhal and Barry Kamins said they believe he will be reinstated “as a valued member of the legal profession that he has served so well in his many functions for so many years “.

George Conway, a lawyer who regularly criticizes Trump and the lawyers who worked for him, said the rules are pretty straightforward.

“When you say something, you have to be able to back it up,” Conway said. “You can’t make things up.”

Conway turned down a top job in Trump’s Justice Department, calling it “probably the best decision I’ve ever made.”

But Conway said many of those lawyers who served during the Trump years deserve thanks for refusing to advance false theories about voter fraud this year.

“The upper echelons of the Justice Department in the last few weeks of the administration have essentially refused to do what Trump wanted them to do and they essentially made a bureaucratic suicide pact” in which they agreed to resign in in protest if Trump tried to fire the Justice Department chief on election matters, Conway said.

Trump backed down.

Lawyer Lin Wood, who was a member of former President Donald Trump’s legal team, speaks at a rally in December 2020 in Alpharetta, Georgia. He is one of the lawyers who must now defend their actions around the 2020 presidential election. Ben Margot / AP hide the caption

Some lawyers believe the legal profession needs to do much more to address widespread violations of standards and rules that mislead courts, lawmakers and the public.

For his part, Ifill said elite institutions, including the American Law Institute and the American Bar Association, have generally not stood up when this has happened in recent years.

“What happens when lawyers, especially in positions of responsibility like government lawyers or I would say even law firm partners, take positions… at the heart of what the profession is meant to be? ” she asked.

