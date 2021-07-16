Brexit news: Philip Hammond returns to service with Boris Johnson’s assistant | Politics | New

Philip Hammond to receive peerage on Johnson’s record

Lord Hammond is working with the former political strategist on the new London-based firm called Municipal Partners. The project plans to rent housing to local authorities in shortage of social housing.

Lord Hammond is believed to have had talks with local authorities in England before, including Barking and Dagenham, which has more than 7,000 households on its waiting list. The company will buy old council houses that were sold under the Conservatives’ purchase rights regime. Of the project, Lord Crosby told The Times: “The company is at an early stage of development and is discussing potential projects with a number of local authorities. “Former Chancellor Philip Hammond supported our plan for the company and helped us roll out our model.

“We hope to reach agreements for him to assume the role of chairman of the company in the near future and play an active role in achieving our social goals.” Sir Philip was firmly opposed to a no-deal Brexit and once described it as a ‘betrayal’ of the 2016 referendum result. In 2019, Sir Philip wrote in The Times: ‘Most people in this country want us to leave in a harmonious and orderly way that will not disrupt lives, cost jobs or lower living standards. whether they voted to Leave or Stay in 2016. “Parliament faithfully reflects the point of view of this majority and it will make its voice heard. READ MORE: Brussels threatens to cut EU funds to Poland as ‘Polexit’ line bursts

“No-deal would be a betrayal of the outcome of the 2016 referendum. This must not happen.” The former chancellor came under fire in February when a former No.10 adviser claimed Sir Philip was jealous of the prime minister. Nick Timothy, Theresa May’s former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the former chancellor was now the “best advertisement possible” for the abolition of the House of Lords. Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Timothy said: “Unable to resist pitting against pro-holiday politicians, envious of Boris Johnson, ignoring Parliament, despising ordinary people, resisting public opinion, reluctant to admit the reality of what Brexit has to mean, disbelieving that Theresa May, a woman he believed inferior, could become prime minister, he details a fantasy of what might have been. DO NOT MISS

Mr Timothy added: “Instead, he makes it clear that he worked to undermine what Brexit would mean. “Although he claims to accept the referendum result, it is not clear what Hammond thought Britain should leave. “The single market? No. The customs union? “The summons to the European Court of Justice? It was just a “theological” argument. “

Sir Philip was a Tory MP for Runnymede and Weybridge from 1997 to 2019, when he was awarded a peerage. He was appointed chancellor in 2016 by Ms May after replacing David Cameron as Tory leader and prime minister. He tendered his resignation before Ms May herself stepped down as Prime Minister in July 2019. He explained that if he were in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new cabinet, he would be required to support a no-deal Brexit, which he “could never join”.

