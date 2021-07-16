Politics
Brexit news: Philip Hammond returns to service with Boris Johnson’s assistant | Politics | New
Philip Hammond to receive peerage on Johnson’s record
Lord Hammond is working with the former political strategist on the new London-based firm called Municipal Partners. The project plans to rent housing to local authorities in shortage of social housing.
Lord Hammond is believed to have had talks with local authorities in England before, including Barking and Dagenham, which has more than 7,000 households on its waiting list.
The company will buy old council houses that were sold under the Conservatives’ purchase rights regime.
Of the project, Lord Crosby told The Times: “The company is at an early stage of development and is discussing potential projects with a number of local authorities.
“Former Chancellor Philip Hammond supported our plan for the company and helped us roll out our model.
Sir Philip Hammond in talks to join a housing company
Boris Johnson and Sir Philip Hammond
“We hope to reach agreements for him to assume the role of chairman of the company in the near future and play an active role in achieving our social goals.”
Sir Philip was firmly opposed to a no-deal Brexit and once described it as a ‘betrayal’ of the 2016 referendum result.
In 2019, Sir Philip wrote in The Times: ‘Most people in this country want us to leave in a harmonious and orderly way that will not disrupt lives, cost jobs or lower living standards. whether they voted to Leave or Stay in 2016.
“Parliament faithfully reflects the point of view of this majority and it will make its voice heard.
READ MORE: Brussels threatens to cut EU funds to Poland as ‘Polexit’ line bursts
Prime Minister Boris Johnson
“No-deal would be a betrayal of the outcome of the 2016 referendum. This must not happen.”
The former chancellor came under fire in February when a former No.10 adviser claimed Sir Philip was jealous of the prime minister.
Nick Timothy, Theresa May’s former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the former chancellor was now the “best advertisement possible” for the abolition of the House of Lords.
Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Timothy said: “Unable to resist pitting against pro-holiday politicians, envious of Boris Johnson, ignoring Parliament, despising ordinary people, resisting public opinion, reluctant to admit the reality of what Brexit has to mean, disbelieving that Theresa May, a woman he believed inferior, could become prime minister, he details a fantasy of what might have been.
DO NOT MISS
“The world is watching! Brexiteers send final warning to EU [COMMENT]
Still not understood! Frost’s fury as EU ‘drops’ 800 new Brexit rules [INSIGHT]
Fury as Campbell sides with Ardern as part of mega business group [REVEAL]
Five key moments that led to Brexit
Mr Timothy added: “Instead, he makes it clear that he worked to undermine what Brexit would mean.
“Although he claims to accept the referendum result, it is not clear what Hammond thought Britain should leave.
“The single market? No. The customs union?
“The summons to the European Court of Justice? It was just a “theological” argument. “
Sir Philippe Hammond
Sir Philip was a Tory MP for Runnymede and Weybridge from 1997 to 2019, when he was awarded a peerage.
He was appointed chancellor in 2016 by Ms May after replacing David Cameron as Tory leader and prime minister.
He tendered his resignation before Ms May herself stepped down as Prime Minister in July 2019.
He explained that if he were in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new cabinet, he would be required to support a no-deal Brexit, which he “could never join”.
Sir Philippe Hammond
He said at the time: “The party I joined as a student [is] unrecognizable to me.
“Gone is the loose broad coalition of churches, united by a belief in free trade, open markets, fiscal discipline and fear of the pernicious effects of socialism.
“The radicals who advise Boris do not want an agreement. Like the Marxists of the Labor left, they see the shock of a disruptive no-deal Brexit as a chance to reorganize our economy and our society. But I do not detect any appetite among our electorate for such a project.
Sources
2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1463727/brexit-news-philip-hammond-boris-johnson-sir-lynton-crosby-latest-update
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]