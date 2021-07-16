DPP Projo: cancellation of paid vaccines proves Jokowi is true to the people’s line





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – DPP Projo said the cancellation of paid individual vaccines against Covid-19 shows that President Joko Widodo is putting the interests of the wider community first. “President Jokowi is true to the line of the people. The safety of people during the Covid-19 pandemic is above all else, ”Projo DPP secretary general Handoko said in a statement on Saturday (7/17/2021). Handoko assessed that in the midst of the controversy over the individual vaccinations paid for by BUMN Kimia Farma, President Jokowi chose to side with the people. President Jokowi’s decision also shows the victory of the people over commercial interests under the guise of speeding up national vaccination. According to Handoko, Projo appreciated the cancellation of the paid vaccine against Covid-19 and encouraged the acceleration of the free vaccination program, which is still around 15% of the goal. “Projo across Indonesia is ready to mobilize the community to accelerate the achievement of the goal of the national immunization program,” Handoko said. Projo called on President Jokowi to remove bureaucratic barriers during the current emergency of the Covid-19 pandemic. Handoko explained that it was time to improve the management of the Covid-19 pandemic. The involvement of government resources, including the energy of the volunteers supporting Jokowi, must be done immediately to carry out the free vaccination program. The mobilization of national potential such as the addition of equipment and health equipment is urgent to be carried out immediately. Vaccines and drugs against Covid-19 will be reproduced immediately and free of charge. “Projo is ready to carry out Pak Jokowi’s orders to speed up the management of the Covid-19 pandemic. Projo remains true to the line of the people,” Handoko said.

