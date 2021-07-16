Tripura CM and Karnataka CM meet with PM Modi to discuss development projects









ANI |

Update: Jul 16, 2021 9:15 PM IS

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday to discuss development plans in their states.

“Tripura CM Shri @BjpBiplab called PM @narendramodi. The Indian Prime Minister’s office tweeted.

CM Deb said various development programs in Tripura were discussed.

“I called Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji from Adarniya in New Delhi today. We discussed at length the progress made on various development programs in #Tripura. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri # NarendraModi ji, we are committed to achieving the goal of #TransformerTripura, ”CM Deb tweeted.

Prior to meeting Prime Minister Modi, Tripura Chief Minister BP Deb met Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister today in Delhi G Kishan Reddy.

Additionally, a PMO India tweet today read: “Karnataka CM Shri @BSYBJP met PM @narendramodi. @CMofKarnataka”

Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested help from the central government for some of the state’s projects. The chief minister demanded that the Bhadra Viaduct project be declared as a national project and a grant of Rs 6,000 crore for the construction of the Bangalore Ring Road. He also touched on various issues including the Mekedadu Project, the US Consulate in Bengaluru. The secretary to the chief minister was accompanied by Girish Hosur.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the COVID-19 situation with the chief ministers of six states and highlighted the “test-track-treat-tikka strategy” and maximum vaccination for fight against the pandemic. Prime Minister Modi interacted with the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha and Maharashtra today.

Today’s meeting came just three days after Prime Minister Modi had a conversation with the chief ministers of eight northeastern states. On July 13, the interaction brought together the chief ministers of Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Assam.

The chief ministers had thanked the Prime Minister for the timely action in the management of the Covid pandemic. They appreciated his special care and concern for the northeastern states. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/national/general-news/tripura-cm-karnataka-cm-meet-pm-modi-to-discuss-development-projects20210716210817 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos