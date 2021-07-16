APEC leaders pledge to accelerate access to COVID-19 vaccines





FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine” sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken on October 30, 2020. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / File Photo (Corrects a typo in the title) WASHINGTON (Reuters) – World leaders said in a statement issued after a virtual meeting of the Asia-Pacific business group APEC that extensive vaccination against COVID-19 is a global public good and is essential accelerate access to vaccines to overcome the crisis. In a statement posted on the APEC website after a virtual meeting hosted by New Zealand, leaders of the 21-member group pledged to redouble efforts to expand vaccine manufacturing and supply and have said they would continue to support the economies for as long as needed. US President Joe Biden, Russian Vladimir Putin, Chinese Xi Jinping and other world leaders took part in the meeting to seek collective action to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impacts. In the statement, the leaders also said they would encourage the voluntary transfer of vaccine production technology on mutually agreed terms and said they must pave the way for a safe resumption of cross-border travel, but without undermining efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. . The pandemic continues to have a devastating impact on the populations and economies of our regions, according to the press release. We will only overcome this health emergency by accelerating equitable access to safe, effective, quality-assured and affordable COVID-19 vaccines, he said. “We recognize the role of a broad COVID-19 vaccination as a global public good. To this end, we will redouble our efforts to expand vaccine manufacturing and supply, support global vaccine sharing efforts and encourage the voluntary transfer of vaccine production technologies on mutually agreed terms, ”adds the press release. here Reporting by David Brunnstrom, Jeff Mason, Doina Chiacu, Lisa Lambert and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Nick Macfie

