Opinion: Five years after attempted coup, Turkey’s dream of democracy is dead

Simon A. Waldman is a guest lecturer and researcher at Kings College London and co-author of The new Turkey and its discontents.

The sun had just set on the Bosphorus, the strategic waterway that crosses Istanbul and connects the Sea of ​​Marmara with the Black Sea, when news of a coup reached the ears of diners, beer drinkers and Turkish coffee drinkers.

It was July 15, 2016, and a military faction loyal to Fethullah Gulen, a self-exiled Turkish Islamic preacher, took control of the airports, bridges, military headquarters and the state public broadcaster. The aim was to overthrow the democratically elected government of the Islamist Justice and Development Party (AKP), led by flamboyant President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. After a struggle that involved aerial bombardment of parliament, street battles and sieges of military headquarters, the coup was finally quelled, with more than 240 dead.

Mr. Erdogan, who once likened democracy to a train journey when you arrive at your destination, you call the coup attempt a gift from God. The days, weeks and months that followed saw hundreds of thousands of arrests, detentions and dismissals of state employees, ranging from military personnel to teachers. Mr Erdogan also rushed constitutional changes through a referendum, which was deemed unfair by international observers, giving themselves a more centralized authority. Turkey, a key NATO member, has also distanced itself from its traditional Western allies and sought better diplomatic, economic and strategic ties with Russia and other powers.

Before the coup, many Turks believed that the days of military interference in politics were over. The armed forces, self-proclaimed guardians of the country’s secular order, intervened in 1960, 1971, 1980 and 1997. During the 2000s, packages of laws were adopted to advance Turkey’s accession to the country. European Union. It seemed to confine the military to barracks, which led to optimism that the country’s nascent democracy might actually flourish.

The coup attempt dashed such hopes, but the path to democracy had already encountered several roadblocks by then. In 2012, 10 years after Mr. Erdogans won his first election, Reporters Without Borders labeled Turkey, the world’s biggest prison for journalists. In 2013, peaceful protesters opposing the destruction of Istanbul’s Taksim Gezi Park, one of the city’s last public green spaces, were brutally suppressed. A law was passed so severely Internet freedoms crippled. Even the electoral process has become an uneven playing field. International observers said that the general elections of November 2015, were wasted by fear and injustice. That year, the nascent peace process with the Separatist Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a banned terrorist group that waged a three-decade war against the Turkish state, had collapsed. The resumption of hostilities between the two parties has left hundreds of people dead, hundreds of thousands displaced and human rights abuses.

Turkey’s democratic decline has blocked its EU membership process and strained its ties with European countries. Meanwhile, Ankara, seeking better relations with neighboring countries like Iran, mine Washington’s efforts to limit Tehran’s nuclear program. In 2010, when Turkey was a temporary member of the UN Security Council, Ankara sought to sweeten international sanctions against the Islamic Republic. When it failed to do so, a Turkish state bank was used to help Iran bypass sanctions.

Between 2013 and 2014, Turkish authorities turned a blind eye to tens of thousands of fighters and weapons linked to ISIS crossing the country into Syria, the so-called Jihadist highway. When Ankara belatedly joined the international coalition against the Islamic State, prioritized fight the largely Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which Ankara considers the PKK. However, the YPG was a key ally of the coalition against ISIS.

Mr. Erdogan’s policies elsewhere have not played well in Western capitals either. After the overthrow of the Muslim Brotherhood government in Egypt in 2013, Erdogan vehemently declared himself critical Westerners lack condemnation. Many Western countries have called Operation Israel’s Protective Edge of 2014 to stem Hamas’s rocket fire in Gaza as disproportionate due to the high number of civilian casualties. Mr. Erdogan described Israel’s actions as more barbaric than Hitler.

With detentions, censorship and increased centralization of power, the post-coup period of 2016 was the final nail in the proverbial coffin of democracy in Turkey. Western criticism of Turkey’s authoritarianism contributed to Ankara’s decision to seek closer ties with Moscow and purchase Russian S-400 surface-to-air missiles, which pose a threat to the security of Turkey’s materiel. NATO. Meanwhile, in the Mediterranean, Turkey is in border dispute with EU member Greece and Cyprus on offshore hydrocarbon exploration and extraction rights, pushing Turkey further away from Europe.

Before 2016, academics and commentators often wondered if the West had lost Turkey. Five years after the coup, with the prospect of a democratic renaissance but a pipe dream and the likelihood of Turkey’s return to the Western fold, the answer is, unfortunately, in the affirmative.

