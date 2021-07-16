Jokowi’s 24 hours lead the recovery of the Covid-19 pandemic





Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) would continue to command the implementation of restrictions on emergency activities and community micro-activities (PPKM). Jokowi is still monitoring the development of these policies. “The president is leading and controlling the resumption of the COVID-19 pandemic for 24 hours,” Vice President of the Presidential Personnel Office Jaleswari Pramodawardhani said in a written statement on Friday, July 16, 2021. According to him, the management of COVID-19 through the emergency and the micro PPKM refers to the health emergency of Covid-19. This is stated in Presidential Decree (Keppres) No.12 concerning the determination of non-natural disasters spreading Covid-19 as a national disaster. What do you think of this article ? Happy





Inspire





Confuse





Sad



“The Presidential Decree refers to Presidential Decree No. 11 of 2020 regarding the determination of the health emergency related to Covid-19,” Jaleswari said. Read: President orders ministries / institutions to build Isoman facilities Jaleswari said the head of state had mobilized all government powers at the central and regional levels. Jokowi still believes in the Covid-19 Management Committee and National Economic Recovery (KPC-PEN). “To step up and take swift and appropriate action to overcome the increased spread of COVID-19,” he said. The government, he said, encourages disciplined communities to wear masks, keep their distance, wash their hands with soap, restrict mobility and avoid crowds (5M). Meanwhile, the government has a role to play trial, trace, and treatment (3T) and vaccination. All of these efforts, Jaleswari said, have become priority actions. This needs to be done at the provincial, city and district level. “The president believes that the synergy and cooperation between the government and the community will result in an immediate recovery of the situation,” he said. (OGI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.medcom.id/nasional/politik/zNApVX8K-jokowi-24-jam-pimpin-pemulihan-pandemi-covid-19 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos