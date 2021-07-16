Opinion: The real reason Trump keeps telling the big lie





In “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year,” Carol Loennig and Philip Rucker show how the country’s top military leaders were prepared to thwart a coup, if Trump or his allies had attempted one. In “Landslide,” Michael Wolff writes that until the morning of January 6, Trump and his former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, may have thought the election was not over. And in “Frankly We Won This Election: The Inside Story of Trump’s Loss,” Michael C. Bender portrays Trump shouting “Betrayal!” and saying those who leaked the story of his family taking cover in the White House bunker during the Black Lives Matter protests should be “executed”. (Trump has already denied much of the reporting in the new books.)

The authors vary in the style and approach of the Trump presidency. And their claims and sources have yet to be fully investigated by other media. But their books on the recent past share a common theme relevant to America’s immediate political future: Trump has an insatiable desire for attention and will continue to sink into all the depths necessary to keep attention focused on him. .

As the former president continues to fuel speculation about his future political ambitions, Americans would do well to remember that public service is probably not his first concern. Trump is dedicated to his need to be in the spotlight and all the added benefits that can bring. As such, Americans can expect him to continue peddling the “big lie” about stealing the 2020 election and attacking anyone who does not meet his expectations of loyalty. Trump’s penchant for displays of domination was evident on Thursday, as parliamentary minority leader Kevin McCarthy met him at his New Jersey golf club. McCarthy said the meeting’s goal was to win the midterms of 2022, but it came just a day after the US House committee investigating the Jan.6 insurgency announced that it would hold its first public hearing at the end of the month. McCarthy has yet to name his selections to the committee, although many suspect he will try to place several strong Trump supporters there – a move the former president would likely support wholeheartedly. In addition, during his meeting with Trump, McCarthy resumed his tail-travel between his legs at another resort of the former president. During his January visit to Mar-A-Lago, McCarthy met with Trump to atone for his criticism of the former president after the insurgency and to ensure his support in future fundraisers for races in Congress. As McCarthy bows to a former single-term president, he looks like a courtier terrified of an aspiring king who would do and say almost anything to get what he wants. In this case, Trump wants attention and he is ready to repeat and amplify the lies about the 2020 election that led to the violence on January 6. At the recent Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, for example, Trump repeated the lies that led his supporters to attack the Capitol. In doing so, he ensured that his remarks would make at least some national headlines. On the same day, Trump called those in attendance at the rally that precipitated the insurgency “peaceful people” and “great people,” while grossly inflating the size of the crowd present. It also fueled growing efforts to make Ashli ​​Babbitt – a rioter who was shot dead by police as she attempted to climb through a broken window leading to the President’s lobby and later died – a martyr. of the Trump cause. And he turned the circumstances of his death into some kind of plot for conspiracy alarm. In discussing Babbitt, the former president suggested that she had been shot by a security guard “for a certain senior official, a Democrat”. He added, grimly, “And we’ll see, because it’s going to come out.” According to NBC News, the officer was not working for a Democratic official. And anyone wondering why the officer’s name was not made public might consider the condition of those who ransacked Capitol Hill on that fateful day. After all, many, including Babbitt, were driven by Trump-related conspiracy theories that led them to violence. Trump’s exploitation of Babbitt’s tragic death will keep the fire of outrage among his supporters and bind them even more to him. In fact, according to political scientist Steven Webster, politicians are “increasingly” and “deliberately” likely to use rage to build loyalty because it has a significant impact on getting their supporters to vote.

Like the many anecdotes documented in recent books about the Trump presidency, the former president’s irresponsible remarks on Sunday confirm what we should all know about him by now. Trump is first and foremost an attention machine. And when he feels his star moving away, he will continue the whirlwind of fantasy creation – potentially with more energy behind him.

All of this bodes ill for the months to come, as New York prosecutors plead their case against the Trump Organization, and like August 13 – the supposed date Trump’s most deceived loyalists mark for his return to the United States. power, set by political fantasy Mike Lindell – comes and goes with Joe Biden still as president.

Sadly, for all Americans, the tragic story continues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/16/opinions/donald-trump-big-lie-attention-seeker-dantonio/index.html

