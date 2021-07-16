Amid speculation about his release, BS Yeddiyurappa meets PM Modi: The Tribune India





Vibha sharma

Tribune press service

New Delhi, July 16 Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday again sparked speculation about his exit. Although the besieged CM, which has been the target of scathing attacks from disgruntled BJP leaders, has denied any discussion of a leadership change. After his meeting with the Prime Minister, the 78-year-old reportedly said: “I don’t know anything about leadership change. During my interview with PM Modi, I asked him to allow development work to be carried out in the state ”. Notably, his arrival in Delhi with his son BY Vijayendra on Friday triggered a Tirath Singh Rawat (former Uttarakhand CM) type outing for Karnataka CM. However, pointing to the photo of the meeting (where the two leaders can be seen smiling), BJP leaders say any comparison between Yeddiyurappa and Tirath Singh was like a comparison between oranges and apples. Meanwhile, Yeddiyurappa said he was returning to Bengaluru on Friday. While in Delhi, he is expected to meet with senior BJP leaders, including Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah. However, notes of contention in the Karnataka BJP continue to escalate, with several leaders openly contesting its authority, in the face of little action from top party officials. BJP state official Arun Singh on his last visit to the state told warring lawmakers to refrain from commenting on party affairs in public, warning against any violation of discipline party. Sources say much of the anger at the CM stems from alleged interference in the administration of his son, BY Vijayendra. They add that the BJP leadership understands that the continued unrest may hurt their prospects in the 2023 election, but removing Yeddiyurappa is not that easy even though he is well past the unofficial 75-year policy for ministers. Credited by the very first Saffron government in the south, the mainstay of BJP belongs to the Lingayat community which represents 17% of the state’s population. He also maintains close ties with RSS and any attempt to oppose him can endanger the party. In 2012, he split the state unit and formed the Karnataka Janata Paksha (KJP). Although the KJP won only six seats in the 2013 elections, Yeddiyurappa managed to secure a 9.8% share of the vote and restrict the BJP to 40 seats out of the 224 assembly members.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/nation/amid-speculations-of-his-exit-bs-yeddiyurappa-meets-pm-modi-284180 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos