Chinese farmer who praised lawyers in Beijing crackdown calls Chinese Xi Jinping Hebei





A prominent Chinese pig farmer who was arrested after praising lawyers in a crackdown on legal activists by President Xi Jinpings’ government was on trial Thursday for fighting with police and staging a protest, defense lawyers said. Sun Dawu, president of the Dawu Agriculture Group, is one of 20 defendants on trial in Gaobeidian, southwest of Beijing, in Hebei province. They were arrested after Dawu employees attempted in August 2020 to prevent a state-owned company from demolishing a company building. Sun said he was innocent, according to a written statement from defense attorneys. He said there were big differences between them and prosecutors over the evidence and the law, but gave no details. He said the trial was scheduled to resume on Friday. Phone calls to court on Thursday were not answered. Sun became known nationally in 2003 when he was charged with illegal fundraising after soliciting investments for his business from friends and neighbors. The case sparked public support for Sun. Since then, Sun has praised lawyers helping the public at a time when prominent legal figures have been jailed by the Xis government. Suns’ lawyer in the 2003 case, Xu Zhiyong, disappeared in February 2020. Other activists say he was charged with treason. In the latest case, Sun and other defendants are accused of fighting with police, staging a protest, sabotaging production, obstructing public services, illegally exploiting farmland, ‘illegally occupy agricultural land and illegally take public deposits, according to a copy of the charges released by the defense. lawyers. Sun was accused by police of provoking feuds, a charge used against workers and other activists, when he was arrested in August 2020. Sun and the other defendants are generally in poor health after months of detention, the statement said. He said two people left court on Thursday for medical treatment. The trial is officially open to the public, but only one bystander from each accused’s family and 10 from the company have been allowed due to anti-coronavirus restrictions, the statement said.

