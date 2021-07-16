Jokowi says more hospitals won’t be enough if prokes are ignored

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) transmit additionshospital how much will never be enough to cope with the pandemic Covid-19as long as the sanitary protocol is not applied with discipline.

This was Jokowi’s statement at a closed cabinet meeting, as reiterated by Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin (BGS).

“He wants to make sure that no matter how many hospitals he adds, it will never be enough if we don’t tighten the upstream side,” Budi said after a limited meeting with Jokowi, broadcast on the YouTube channel of the Presidential Secretariat, Friday (16/7).

Based on this, he said, Jokowi ordered all ministries and institutions to resume campaigning for health protocols. Government officials were urged to cooperate with the media to spread the message.

“He wants to ensure that the implementation of sanitary protocols, wearing masks, maintaining distance, hand washing must be tightened,” said Budi.

At the same time, the government is trying to increase the capacity of health facilities to cope with the upsurge in Covid-19 cases. Budi said the government operated on Wisma Haji Pondok Gede to accommodate 1,000 Covid-19 patients.

The government has also added 300 beds at Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital (RSCM), Jakarta, for Covid-19 patients. The Pertamina hospital is also ready to welcome Covid-19 patients with a capacity of 300 to 500 beds.

“Together with the PUPR ministry, we visited Bandung and Central Java and identified several locations for the construction of field hospitals to provide additional beds,” said the former deputy minister of BUMN.

Previously, Indonesia experienced a hospital bed crisis following an increase in Covid-19 cases. The increase in Covid-19 cases has come after the long Eid al-Fitr party and the emergence of a new variant of the Corona virus.

This week, all provinces on the island of Java had hospital bed occupancy rates (bed occupancy rate/ BOR) above 80 percent. Four of the seven provinces of Java and Bali also experienced increases in the BOR.

Bali was the area with the highest BOR peak, increasing from 48.01% to 64.42%. Then there is Banten (90.77 percent to 91.14 percent), DI Yogyakarta (88.96 percent to 90.72 percent) and East Java 80.70 percent to 82.37 percent) .

The three provinces that experienced a decrease in BOR were DKI Jakarta, West Java and Central Java. DKI Jakarta’s BOR rose from 89.47% to 85.91% last week, West Java rose from 89.48% to 86.66% and Central Java rose from 86.78% to 83.45% .

Meanwhile, in a separate location, Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy told the meeting that Jokowi had decided to extend the period of Emergency Restrictions for Community Activities (PPKM) until ‘at the end of July. Previously, the implementation of the Java-Bali Emergency PPKM took place from July 3 to 20, 2021.

Previously, the restricted cabinet meeting that I attended when I was in Sukoharjo had been decided by the president, to continue until the end of July, until the end of July this PPKM, ”Muhadjir told the UGM hotel of the University Club (UC). , Sleman, DI Yogyakarta, Friday.

For the record, the development of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia continues to grow and is breaking daily records in recent days. Daily positive for Covid-19 as of Thursday (7/15), an increase of 56,757 cases. As a result, the total number of residents exposed to the Corona virus reached 2,726,803 people.

“[Bertambah] 56,757 [kasus], [total] 2,726,803 ”, data from the Covid-19 working group indicated on Thursday (7/15).

Meanwhile, the number of cases recovered daily increased by 19,049 people, bringing the total to 2,176,412 recoveries. In addition, the number of death cases increased by 982, bringing the cumulative cases to 70,192 people.

The task force also said there were additional daily active cases reaching 36,726, bringing the total to 480,199 cases. During this time, the number of suspects was 209,186 and the specimen examination reached 249,059 samples.

(dhf / child)





[Gambas:Video CNN]



