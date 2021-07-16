India News | Afghan Prez slams Pakistan in presence of Imran Khan at Tashkent conference





New Delhi, July 16 (PTI) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani took advantage of a regional conference in Tashkent on Friday to attack Pakistan for the influx of foreign terrorists in Afghanistan and for not doing enough to influence the Taliban so that they seriously engage in peace talks.

Ghani’s strong criticism of Pakistan came in the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and leaders and representatives of several other countries.

“Intelligence estimates indicate the influx of more than 10,000 jihadist fighters (into Afghanistan) from Pakistan and other places over the past month,” Ghani said at the “Asia Central and South: regional connectivity, challenges and opportunities “.

He said Pakistan had failed to honor its pledge to influence the Taliban to participate in peace talks and prevent cross-border movement of militants.

The Taliban have made rapid progress across Afghanistan in recent weeks taking control of large parts of the country as the United States withdrew the majority of its forces and aims to complete the withdrawal by the 31st. August.

“Contrary to repeated assurances from Prime Minister Khan and his generals that Pakistan does not find a Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in Pakistan’s interest and that the Taliban openly celebrate the destruction of people’s property and capabilities and Afghan states, ”Ghani said.

He said there is a consensus among credible international observers that the Taliban has taken no action to sever relations with terrorist organizations.

“We the people and government of Afghanistan are fully focused on the present moment and are determined to ensure our existence as a nation,” he said.

“We are ready to face the Taliban and their supporters for as long as it takes until they realize that a political solution is the only way to go,” he added.

In his speech, the Pakistani prime minister said he was “disappointed” by Ghani’s comments, adding that no country had made more efforts than Pakistan to bring the Taliban to the dialogue table.

Ghani also referred to Taliban attacks in several parts of Afghanistan, saying the outfit was trying to starve Afghan towns.

“Contrary to statements from their political bureau that they will not attack cities and provincial centers, they are stepping up their attacks and trying to starve the cities,” he said.

The Afghan president has said his government is committed to the peace process.

“We therefore call on the Taliban to engage with the Afghan government to end the war and the recent destructive assault. We also call on Pakistan to use its influence and influence for peace and the cessation of hostilities,” he added.

On Thursday, Jaishankar met with Ghani on the sidelines of the conference and discussed the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan in the face of the Taliban’s rapid progress across the country following the withdrawal of US forces.

The Taliban were removed from power by US-led forces in 2001. Now, as the US withdraws its troops, Taliban fighters are trying to take control of various parts of the country.

India has been a major player in the peace and stability of Afghanistan. It has already invested nearly three billion dollars in aid and reconstruction activities in the country.

India supports an Afghan-led, owned and controlled national peace and reconciliation process.

