The appointment of Jeff Flake as Ambassador to Turkey is a chance to heal | Notice





President Joe Biden on Tuesday appointed former Arizona Senator Jeff Flake ambassador to Turkey, a longtime NATO ally who has increasingly strained relations with the United States and other members of the United States. transatlantic alliance. Bidens’ choice of a political candidate over a career diplomat ruffled the feathers of some Turkey watchers, who believed that a professional envoy would be better prepared to meet the challenges posed by Turkey’s portfolio. These critics may underestimate Flake, whose unique traits could prove to be a valuable asset in navigating Ankara’s diplomatic scene and starting to heal bilateral ties. To begin with, Bidens proposes to name a religious person. Flake is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sends an important message about religious freedom, the rule of law and pluralism. Religious minorities in Turkey, including members of Flakes’ own faith, were the target of wrongful accusations in March 2018, when Turkish prosecutors repeatedly mentioned them in conjunction with charges against a Caroline pastor. from the Independent North, Andrew Brunson, member of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church. The Latter-day Saint volunteers eventually left Turkey, and after a two-year ordeal in Turkish prisons, Turkish authorities prompted by US sanctions allowed Pastor Brunson to return to the United States. The appointment of Flakes in Ankara is an opportunity to redeem and once again maintain cordial relations with minority faiths of all stripes. Flakes’ ambassadorial status also sends a strong message about the virtues of non-partisan engagement and values-based dialogue to Turkey, a nation torn by polarization within and moving away from its allies in Turkey. NATO through belligerent positions abroad. Flake, of course, is a Republican who broke with his party to support Biden last year, thus deserving the nomination. Whatever one thinks of the Flakes decision, it shows that partisanship does not need to consume us. By announcing his appointment on WayUS foreign policy can and should be bipartisan, Flake said. Flaked added that I understand and appreciate the role Congress plays in US foreign policy, and I look forward to this partnership. This comment demonstrates an awareness of the unique conjunctures at this time in US-Turkish relations, as an overwhelming two-party majority in both houses of Congress pushes for a firm response to the various transgressions of the Turkish Islamist-ultranationalist ruling bloc led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The next U.S. Ambassador to Ankara will have to walk a tightrope in balancing pragmatic signals from the White House and the State Department with the emphasis on the values ​​of a proactive Congress. Flakes’ profile as a conservative who has taken a principled stance even though it likely cost him the prospect of re-election also sends a powerful signal to Turkey, where many local conservatives have deserted, often risking their lives. life, Erdogan’s increasingly authoritarian Justice and Development Party (AKP) and support the opposition. Thanks to Flake, Biden will be able to send a subtle message to the Turkish public that reversing Turkey’s democratic setback requires healing deepened partisan divisions through harsh rhetoric and polarizing policies. The fact that Biden and Flake can deliver this message based on personal experience will add to their credibility in the eyes of the Turkish public. Earlier this year, in an op-ed he wrote for the Deseret News, Flake praised the healing art of persuasion and recommended lowering the volume of partisan politics. If confirmed, Flake will head to Ankara, increasingly dominated by deafening vitriol and hostility. But Turkey is also a nation in need and desire for healing, both at home and in its dealings with the United States and other NATO allies. As an Ambassador, Flake would have a powerful opportunity to demonstrate the importance of values-based leadership and to speak the truth to power with his sober and respectful manner, a form of personal conservatism that contributes to civility for all. . Aykan Erdemir is a former member of the Turkish parliament and senior director of the Turkey program at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies. @aykan_erdemir

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deseret.com/opinion/2021/7/16/22580276/jeff-flake-ambassadorship-to-turkey-an-opportunity-for-healing-in-my-home-country The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos