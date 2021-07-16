Connect with us

Politics

Chidambarams Jibe to PM Modi

Published

4 mins ago

on

By

 


Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram on Friday blasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the coronavirus pandemic had exposed gaping loopholes in the bragging rights.

He said the prime minister is accountable every day to parliament and the people, but in a weakened and corroded democracy, rulers will find various ways to escape accountability.

“What the pandemic has done is expose the gaping loopholes in the bragging rights. In a true system of parliamentary democracy, the Prime Minister is accountable every day to Parliament and the people. “, did he declare.

Taking part in a seminar on “Global Pandemic and Challenges Before Democracy” at the Rajasthan Assembly, Rajya Sabha MP said the pandemic could be contained by universal vaccination or the disease could be cured by the discovery of drugs, but the question is “Will Indian democracy meet the challenge of the pandemic and protect the lives, livelihoods and well-being of its people, especially the poor and children”.

He said that each political system boasts of being the best suited to meet the needs of the people.

The congressman further said that in the face of any adversity, the weaknesses would have been exposed in due course, but the pandemic brutally exposed them without any possibility of apology or cover-up.

He said the rule of law requires multiple institutional support and that when government institutions fail and bow to the executive or collaborate with leaders, they help the executive overthrow the rule of law.

When that happens, the energies of the leaders will be focused on self-preservation and not on fighting the pandemic, he said.

Rajya Sabha MP said it was difficult to make the legislature work to alleviate the suffering of the people.

He said the challenges to democracy do not lie only at the national level. The pandemic has caused an unusual phenomenon of vaccine nationalism, he said.

“What I make is mine, what I can afford to buy is mine, is vaccine nationalism,” he said. He said countries do not allow the use of other vaccines to promote their vaccine.

Vaccine nationalism has thrown a wrench into the wheel of global cooperation in the fight against the pandemic, he said.

Chidambaram highlighted seven challenges, including dangers of centralization by not placing vaccine orders, immunization program design and execution, resources and their allocation, widening disparities between people.

He said eradicating poverty and reducing inequalities are accepted goals among democratic countries. According to a study, 23 million people have been pushed into poverty in the past two years, he said.

“The deprivation of school education has been the most devastating impact of the pandemic. The democratic governments of Central and State India have found no response to this disaster and stand as a helpless spectator,” he said. he adds.

President CP Joshi and Assembly Opposition Leader Gulab Chand Kataria also spoke on the occasion.

The main guest of the closing session of the seminar, Rajya Sabha MP, Dr Vinay Prabhakar Sahasrabuddhe, said that democracy is not only about the vote, but also about the innovation that emerges from the discussions.

He said India had not restricted freedom of speech even during the pandemic, but social media and the internet were being used to test, track and address the policy.

The media have enjoyed complete freedom even during the pandemic in the country.

Assembly Speaker CP Joshi said that at present, in this era of the Covid pandemic, political decisions should be made to reduce social inequalities, strengthen economic policy and increase per capita income .

He said that along with India, other countries have also adopted curative measures to combat the disease.

No one has taken preventive measures, he said, expressing the need for them.

Opposition leader Kataria said the pandemic had affected the whole world and the times were the most difficult for democratic countries.

He said the pandemic does not see the pros and cons, religious beliefs, the rich and the poor. it is very important to strengthen the democratic structure with education and economic activities, he stressed.

(PTI inputs)

