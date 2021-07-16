Biden joins Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping at APEC meeting on ‘ending the pandemic’

Headlines will focus on global cooperation among world leaders to tackle the global problem coronavirus pandemic.

But Friday, the president Joe biden used a meeting of the APEC Asia-Pacific trade group to issue a warning to China‘s Xi Jinping to curb its ambitions in the South China Sea with a clear statement of the United States’ commitment to a “free and open Indo-Pacific”.

After the meeting, leaders issued a statement pledging to accelerate access to COVID-19 vaccines.

But any sense that tensions with Beijing had evaporated were overcome when Washington announced new sanctions against China following its crackdown in Hong Kong.

It illustrates the difficulty of bringing together disparate leaders, including Russian Vladimir Putin, to fight the global pandemic.

So while a reading from the White House meeting said Biden welcomed the opportunity to speak with the other leaders, it was clear that the United States would remain engaged in the Indo-Pacific for generations to come. come.

“President Biden stressed the importance of multilateral cooperation and reiterated his commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” he said.

“He presented a vision for the region that is affirmative, values-based and transparent.”

The USS Benfold (pictured) entered disputed waters near the Paracel Islands on Monday, which China claims as its own territory

The US Navy said the Benfold was claiming navigation rights and freedoms in the vicinity of the Paracel Islands in accordance with international law.

The sharp remark comes amid friction between China and the West on several fronts.

This week, China claimed to have driven a US Navy warship from its territorial waters. The claim was contested by the United States, which said the USS was conducting a “freedom of navigation” operation in international waters around the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea.

A day earlier, Secretary of State Antony Blinken had described the freedom of the seas as an “enduring” interest of all nations as he marked the fifth anniversary of an international decision in favor of the Philippines, against maritime claims. from China.

“Nowhere is the rules-based maritime order more threatened than in the South China Sea,” he said.

“The People’s Republic of China continues to coerce and intimidate the coastal states of Southeast Asia, threatening the freedom of navigation on this critical global route.”

At the same time, there remain lingering questions about the origins of the coronavirus and whether China has done enough to help the international response.

And Friday recalled another source of tension between China and the United States, as the State Department announced sanctions against seven Chinese individuals linked to Hong Kong.

Blinken said the United States will continue to defend the rights and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong, which were guaranteed in the agreement that returned the British colony to China in 1997.

“Over the past year, officials in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong have systematically undermined Hong Kong’s democratic institutions, delayed elections, disqualified elected lawmakers from office, and forced officials to take an oath of loyalty to keep their jobs, ”he said.

“Since the protests began in 2019, local authorities have arrested thousands of people for denouncing government policies with which they did not agree, including for their social media posts and for participating in vigils. . “

The coronavirus is another source of tension.

Biden has asked the intelligence community to redouble its efforts to find out if he escaped from a Chinese lab.

And last month he made it clear he was not impressed with the level of cooperation Beijing has shown to World Health Organization investigators.

“China is trying to project itself as a responsible and very, very open nation, and it is trying to talk about how it is helping the world in terms of COVID-19 and vaccines,” Biden said during of topicality. conference in Geneva after a summit with Putin.

“Look, some things you don’t have to explain to the world, they see the results. Is China really trying to get to the bottom of this? “

For its part, the WHO is proposing a second phase of investigations, including audits of laboratories in Wuhan, and calls for greater transparency from the Chinese authorities.

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus presented the plan to member states on Friday.

“Finding the origins of this virus is a scientific exercise which must be kept away from politics,” he said, “according to Reuters.

“For this to happen, we expect China to support this next phase of the scientific process by sharing all relevant data in a spirit of transparency.”

APEC leaders released a statement following a virtual meeting chaired by New Zealand.

As the world grapples with new waves of COVID-19 infections, exacerbated by the spread of the Delta variant, they have said they will encourage the voluntary transfer of vaccine production.

“The pandemic continues to have a devastating impact on the populations and economies of our region,” they said.

“Our efforts to diagnose and treat COVID-19 remain essential. But we will only overcome this health emergency by accelerating equitable access to safe, effective, quality-assured and affordable COVID-19 vaccines.