Politics
Biden joins Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping at APEC meeting on ‘ending the pandemic’
Headlines will focus on global cooperation among world leaders to tackle the global problem coronavirus pandemic.
But Friday, the president Joe biden used a meeting of the APEC Asia-Pacific trade group to issue a warning to China‘s Xi Jinping to curb its ambitions in the South China Sea with a clear statement of the United States’ commitment to a “free and open Indo-Pacific”.
After the meeting, leaders issued a statement pledging to accelerate access to COVID-19 vaccines.
But any sense that tensions with Beijing had evaporated were overcome when Washington announced new sanctions against China following its crackdown in Hong Kong.
It illustrates the difficulty of bringing together disparate leaders, including Russian Vladimir Putin, to fight the global pandemic.
So while a reading from the White House meeting said Biden welcomed the opportunity to speak with the other leaders, it was clear that the United States would remain engaged in the Indo-Pacific for generations to come. come.
“President Biden stressed the importance of multilateral cooperation and reiterated his commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” he said.
“He presented a vision for the region that is affirmative, values-based and transparent.”
President Biden. “underlined the importance of multilateral cooperation and reiterated its commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” according to a reading from the White House meeting. Although world leaders have reached agreement on COVID-19 vaccines, line shows remaining tensions between China and the West
Chinese Xi Jinping was among the world leaders at the virtual meeting of the Asia-Pacific trade group APEC. The main topic of discussion was the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic
The USS Benfold (pictured) entered disputed waters near the Paracel Islands on Monday, which China claims as its own territory
The US Navy said the Benfold was claiming navigation rights and freedoms in the vicinity of the Paracel Islands in accordance with international law.
The sharp remark comes amid friction between China and the West on several fronts.
This week, China claimed to have driven a US Navy warship from its territorial waters. The claim was contested by the United States, which said the USS was conducting a “freedom of navigation” operation in international waters around the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea.
A day earlier, Secretary of State Antony Blinken had described the freedom of the seas as an “enduring” interest of all nations as he marked the fifth anniversary of an international decision in favor of the Philippines, against maritime claims. from China.
“Nowhere is the rules-based maritime order more threatened than in the South China Sea,” he said.
“The People’s Republic of China continues to coerce and intimidate the coastal states of Southeast Asia, threatening the freedom of navigation on this critical global route.”
At the same time, there remain lingering questions about the origins of the coronavirus and whether China has done enough to help the international response.
And Friday recalled another source of tension between China and the United States, as the State Department announced sanctions against seven Chinese individuals linked to Hong Kong.
Blinken said the United States will continue to defend the rights and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong, which were guaranteed in the agreement that returned the British colony to China in 1997.
“Over the past year, officials in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong have systematically undermined Hong Kong’s democratic institutions, delayed elections, disqualified elected lawmakers from office, and forced officials to take an oath of loyalty to keep their jobs, ”he said.
“Since the protests began in 2019, local authorities have arrested thousands of people for denouncing government policies with which they did not agree, including for their social media posts and for participating in vigils. . “
The coronavirus is another source of tension.
Biden has asked the intelligence community to redouble its efforts to find out if he escaped from a Chinese lab.
And last month he made it clear he was not impressed with the level of cooperation Beijing has shown to World Health Organization investigators.
“China is trying to project itself as a responsible and very, very open nation, and it is trying to talk about how it is helping the world in terms of COVID-19 and vaccines,” Biden said during of topicality. conference in Geneva after a summit with Putin.
“Look, some things you don’t have to explain to the world, they see the results. Is China really trying to get to the bottom of this? “
For its part, the WHO is proposing a second phase of investigations, including audits of laboratories in Wuhan, and calls for greater transparency from the Chinese authorities.
Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus presented the plan to member states on Friday.
“Finding the origins of this virus is a scientific exercise which must be kept away from politics,” he said, “according to Reuters.
“For this to happen, we expect China to support this next phase of the scientific process by sharing all relevant data in a spirit of transparency.”
APEC leaders released a statement following a virtual meeting chaired by New Zealand.
As the world grapples with new waves of COVID-19 infections, exacerbated by the spread of the Delta variant, they have said they will encourage the voluntary transfer of vaccine production.
“The pandemic continues to have a devastating impact on the populations and economies of our region,” they said.
“Our efforts to diagnose and treat COVID-19 remain essential. But we will only overcome this health emergency by accelerating equitable access to safe, effective, quality-assured and affordable COVID-19 vaccines.
Does the coronavirus originate from a Chinese government laboratory?
The Wuhan Institute of Virology has been collecting numerous bat coronaviruses since the 2002 SARS outbreak. They have also published papers describing how these bat viruses interacted with human cells.
U.S. Embassy staff visited the lab in 2018 and “had serious safety concerns” with the protocols being observed at the facility.
The lab is a few kilometers from the Huanan Wet Market, where the first cluster of infections broke out in Wuhan.
The market is a few hundred yards from another lab called Wuhan Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (WHCDC). The WHCDC kept sick animals, including some 605 bats, in its laboratories.
Those who support the theory argue that Covid-19 could have leaked from one or both of these facilities and spread to the wet market. Most argue that it would be a virus they were studying rather than a designed virus.
Last year, an explosive article from the Beijing-sponsored South China University of Technology recounted how bats had already attacked a WHCDC researcher and “bat blood was on his skin.” .
The report states: “The patient genome sequences were 96% or 89% identical to the Bat CoV ZC45 coronavirus originally found in Rhinolophus affinis (intermediate horseshoe bat).”
He describes how the only native bats are found about 600 miles from Wuhan’s seafood market, and the likelihood of bats flying from Yunnan and Zhejiang provinces was minimal.
Additionally, there is little to suggest that the locals eat the bats as evidenced by testimonials from 31 residents and 28 visitors.
Instead, the authors say searches are being conducted within 300 meters of the WHCDC.
According to the report, one of the WHCDC researchers described self-quarantining for two weeks after bat blood spilled on his skin. This same man also quarantined himself after a bat urinated on him.
And he also mentions finding a live tick from a bat – parasites known for their ability to transmit infections through the blood of a host animal.
“The WHCDC was also adjacent to the Union Hospital where the first group of doctors were infected during this outbreak,” the report said.
“It is plausible that the virus has spread and that some of them infected the first patients of this outbreak, although strong evidence is needed in a future study.”
Sources
2/ https://www.nation.lk/online/biden-joins-vladimir-putin-and-xi-jinping-at-apec-meeting-on-ending-the-pandemic-102335.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]