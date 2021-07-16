China Urges Pakistan to Hold Chinese Nationals Killers to Account | Voice of America





ISLAMABAD – China on Friday called on Pakistan to bring to justice the planners of this week’s “terrorist attack” in the neighboring country that killed at least nine Chinese workers and three of their Pakistani colleagues.

Premier Li Keqiang raised the issue with Pakistani Premier Imran Khan by telephone, Chinese state media reported. Li stressed the need for Pakistan “to use all necessary measures” to investigate the incident and hold those responsible to account.

FILE – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a press conference at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 19, 2020.

Khan’s office said in a statement that it had assured Li that his government would make every effort to fully investigate the incident. “No hostile force would be allowed to damage the fraternal relations between Pakistan and China,” he added.

Wednesday’s suspected suicide bombing, the biggest loss of life for Chinese citizens in Pakistan in recent years, targeted a two-bus convoy carrying Chinese and Pakistani workers to the ongoing China-funded Dasu hydroelectric project. construction in the northwestern region of Kohistan.

Chinese authorities were quick to blame an “explosion” for causing the fatal incident.

“China is shocked and condemns the bombing, mourns the Chinese and Pakistani staff members killed in the attack, and expresses its sympathy to their families and the injured,” said the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Foreign Zhao Lijian to reporters in Beijing just hours after the attack.

Pakistani officials initially described the event as an accident, saying a “mechanical failure” triggered the explosion and plunged one of the buses into a ravine.

FILE – Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry speaks in Islamabad, September 25, 2018.

Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, however, said on Thursday that traces of explosives had been detected and that “a terrorist attack cannot be ruled out in the incident”.

The confusion, VOA learned, stemmed from the medical examinations of the victims, none of whom bore any marks or injuries from the explosives.

Sources said Pakistani investigators later recovered a car and body parts of its suspected driver, suggesting it was a suicide car bomb.

The suicide bomber attempted to crash into his explosives-laden car on the first bus, but the explosion that followed did not erupt at full intensity due to technical issues, shattering the windows but causing no harm to passengers.

The explosion prompted the driver of the second bus to swerve to avoid a collision, plunging the bus into a ravine. This resulted in all the deaths and injuries, the sources said.

This is not the first time that Chinese nationals have been attacked in Pakistan.

Beijing and Islamabad have traditionally been close allies. In recent years, China has invested billions of dollars in building roads, communications networks, ports and power plants in Pakistan as part of President Xi Jinping’s Global Belt and Road Initiative. .

The bilateral collaboration, known as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor or CPEC, has brought more than $ 25 billion in Chinese investment over the past six years, as well as thousands of Chinese workers and engineers to work on the mega project.

No one claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s attack.

FILE – A Chinese national, who was injured in the bus crash, sits on a bench after receiving initial treatment at a hospital in Kohistan district, Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, July 14, 2021.

Pakistani officials generally suspect separatists operating in the southwestern province of Balochistan, the hub of CPEC projects, who often claim credit for instigating attacks against the Chinese.

Islamabad accuses rival India of having funded Baluch militants to overthrow its increasingly deepened economic partnership with Beijing, accuses New Delhi of rejection.

Pakistan has deployed tens of thousands of regular and paramilitary troops to protect CPEC projects and the Chinese nationals working there.

Officials also suspect the attack could have been carried out by the banned Pakistani Taliban Islamist militant group.

“There are complex and profound changes in global and regional situations,” Li told Khan. “China attaches great attention to Sino-Pakistani relations and is willing to improve strategic communications and coordination, deepen practical cooperation, safeguard regional peace and security, and bring benefits to the two peoples.”

Pakistani officials have said that the Dasu Dam project, where Wednesday’s attack took place, is not part of the CPEC, but Chinese nationals live and work in monitored facilities in the area.

Local media reported on Friday that the latest attack on Chinese nationals prompted Beijing to abruptly postpone a long-awaited meeting with Islamabad to review the progress of CPEC projects and related issues facing Chinese companies in Pakistan.

The meeting of the joint cooperation committee, which aimed to speed up work on CPEC programs, was due to take place on Friday after nearly two years.

“The JCC-10 meeting on CPEC, which was scheduled to be held on July 16, 2021, has been postponed to a later date after Eid,” Asim Saleem Bajwa, Chairman of the CPEC Authority, tweeted Thursday.

This report includes information from Reuters.

