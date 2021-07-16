Jokowi promotes global solidarity in pandemic management at informal APEC K summit





Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo called for the importance of solidarity and cooperation between the countries of the world to fight together against the Covid-19 pandemic. Jokowi also stressed the importance of securing global immunization efforts, including reducing immunization gaps. This is one of the important points conveyed by President Joko Widodo in his speech to the Informal Summit (Summit) of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) which was held virtually on Friday (7/16) evening. Jokowi also said that currently, the vaccination gap in the world is still quite wide. This discrepancy is illustrated by the President with data that the injection of vaccine doses in the ASEAN region reached only 17.63 percent of the population, in the African region it represents only 4 , 3 percent of the population. Meanwhile, in North America and Europe, they made up 77.73% and 76.81% of the total population, respectively. “In this regard, the president hopes that APEC can help fill the global immunization deficit, in particular by sharing doses through the Covax facility,” Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said in a statement at the Palais d ‘State, Jakarta, after accompanying the president Jokowi in the meeting. Jokowi also recalled that epidemiological considerations should always be the main basis and not considerations of political influence, including in this vaccine issue. Jokowi also said in his speech that APEC should encourage an increase in global vaccine production. “Several strategies must be implemented, namely to diversify vaccine production to developing countries, eliminate trade barriers related to vaccine raw materials, then support the TRIPS waiver to overcome the pandemic, and transfer the latest vaccine technologies” , explained the Minister of Foreign Affairs. . In his speech, Jokowi stressed that economic recovery is impossible if the pandemic is not over. For this reason, the restoration of health must take precedence so that the fight against Covid-19 is won immediately. In the national context, Jokowi explained the main policies adopted by the Indonesian government at the time, including the Community Activity Restriction Enforcement (PPKM) policy in Java and Bali, as well as cities experiencing a peak. of cases. In addition, President Jokowi also shared efforts to strengthen health services, including construction of emergency hospitals, efforts to meet oxygen and drug needs, and acceleration of national vaccinations. In the context of vaccines, the president said that currently over 55 million doses of vaccine have been injected in Indonesia and vaccination will continue to be accelerated in Indonesia. So far Indonesia has received 142 973,880 doses of vaccine, both in bulk and in the form of ready-to-use vaccines, ”said the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Jokowi concluded his speech by declaring that the global challenges ahead are always difficult and must be overcome together. “It is only with solidarity and cooperation that the world will be able to emerge from the pandemic and be able to recover together”, declared the Minister of Foreign Affairs ending his statement. [eko]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.merdeka.com/peristiwa/jokowi-dorong-solidaritas-global-tangani-pandemi-pada-ktt-informal-apec.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos