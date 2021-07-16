column: Romney was right about Russia and Trump | Columns





Mitt Romney has warned that Russia is this country’s number one geopolitical enemy. It was in March 2012. President Barak Obama scoffed at this comment during this presidential debate. Seven years later, in February 2019, former Obama Secretary of State Madeleine Albright apologized to Romney, noting that we had underestimated what was going on in Russia. During the debate, Romney also warned of Iran and North Korea as nuclear powers. He warned that Russia, along with China, still stands up for the world’s worst players.

In March 2016, Romney called presidential candidate Trump a bogus and con artist and argued for other candidates in a crowded area. He pointed to Trump’s bullying, greed, exhibitionism, misogyny, the absurd third year drama. This was long before the invasion of the United States Capitol on January 6. This was long before the big lie about voter fraud.

In the wake of the attack on the United States Capitol, Romney clearly blamed Trump: what happened here was an insurgency instigated by the President of the United States. Those who choose to continue to support his dangerous bet … will forever be complicit in an unprecedented attack on our democracy.

Senatorial Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Parliamentary Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy may not care much what Senator Romney thinks. But their support for the twice-indicted president could one day place them among the most complicit in dividing Americans, disrupting American democracy and escalating domestic violence.

McConnell and McCarthy both displayed courage and understanding after the insurgency on the United States Capitol. On January 19, McConnell said: The crowd has been fed lies. They were brought about by the president and other powerful people. He told fellow Republicans he had not ruled out condemning President Trump following an impeachment from the House.

CNN reported and the Wall Street Journal confirmed that an irate McCarthy told the then President that rioters were breaking into his office from the windows, and asked Trump: Who (epithet removed) do you think speak ? Out of concern for the country’s future, he reportedly fought over whether Mr. Trump was fit to perform his duties.

This was before Trump’s quest for greater power and fear of anger dragged them in the opposite direction. They are now complicit in the promotion of the big lie. Many of their colleagues make arguments about electoral fraud and a riot that was nothing more than a peaceful expression of the discontent of true patriots.

Trump’s comments last weekend show how far the Republican Party has become the Trump Party. In a speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday, he again called the elections rigged. Multiple audits, more than 60 court rulings, former Attorney General William Barr and a new report from a Republican-led Michigan Senate committee have found no such evidence. Despite this, state GOP committees are increasingly led by Trump supporters, even in blue states.

A day before CPAC, he told Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo that the protesters on January 6 were peaceful, that police and rioters engaged in a love party, and his speech to the crowd that day. was sweet. He also claimed more than a million people attended his rally that day, closing the lie about the size of the crowd during his inauguration which was quickly discredited. It turned his then publicist Sean Spicer into an SNL joke.

Perhaps the most significant event in recent weeks that tells the truth about Romney’s remarks about Trump is the indictment of the Trump Organization and Trump’s CFO Allen H. Weisselberg with fraud. The 25-page indictment exposes an alleged criminal conspiracy spanning 15 years. It includes 15 counts of conspiracy, robbery, criminal tax evasion and falsification of records. In addition to the defendants, he mentions the unaccused co-conspirator # 1, without naming the individual. In no case is the alleged fraud directed against US taxpayers. Few individuals and very few state-owned companies, which the Trump Organization is not, could get away with it.

Even if Donald Trump is not charged, the indictments and possibly others, followed by a trial, could reinforce Romney’s view of Trump as a fraud. Either way, fraud for illegal gain or to deny rights to others – may not be enough to change the views of its supporters.

Ironically, Donald Trump comes across as genuine to his supporters despite changes in party positions and affiliations over many years. Romney may have been right about Russia and Trump. However, he and other more mainstream Republicans, both conservative and moderate and without the help of Sen. McConnell and Rep. McCarthy, were unable to get their messages through to register with a fueled Trump base. by rabies. Either way, Romney was right about Russia and could be right about Trump.

Carl Gustin is a Gloucester resident and columnist who writes on local, regional and national issues.

