Anies-Jokowi merger – Editorial – The Jakarta Post

Given the ups and downs of his relationship with President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan surprised many when, on July 7, he called on the public to support and follow. the president in the fight against COVID-19. Critics may suspect Anies of hiding his true motives, perhaps seeking to bolster his image ahead of the 2024 presidential election, while his supporters may be disappointed by the governor’s about-face. Like it or not, Anies apparently made her peace with it. The COVID-19 situation in Jakarta is the most serious in the country, and it alone cannot protect the city. A recent survey by Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC) found that a third of Jakartans rejected the centrally sponsored vaccination program, the highest provincial level of vaccine reluctance in the country. As governor, Anies must work closely with the central government, especially the president, to accelerate the rollout of the vaccine. According to Anies, 5.4 million of Jakarta’s 10.56 million people have been vaccinated. The city must vaccinate at least 7 million people to obtain collective immunity. Since the coronavirus epidemic began early last year, Jakarta has been a constant epicenter of the pandemic. As of Thursday, the city had recorded a cumulative total of 714,601 COVID-19 cases, nearly a quarter of the national figure. The second wave of the pandemic, driven by the Delta variant, put the city’s healthcare system at risk. Jakarta reported more than 100,000 active cases on Thursday – the result of recent large-scale testing and tracing – while the hospital occupancy rate stood at 91%. The Delta variant is held responsible for the skyrocketing Jakarta cases. In an interview with CNN Indonesia TV on July 7, Anies urged all Jakartans to support the president and put political differences aside. “The people of Jakarta must be united. Under whose direction? Under the leadership of the Indonesian President dad Joko Widodo. He is the one who guides us all in implementing the emergency restrictions on public activities. [PPKM Darurat]”said Anies. Jakarta’s high rate of vaccine reluctance may be an echo of the polarized governorship elections in 2017, which saw Anies triumph over Jokowi’s ally, Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama. Ties between Jokowi and Anies, who joined forces during the 2014 presidential campaign, deteriorated after Jokowi sacked Anies from his post as education minister in 2016. Whatever the reason for her statement, Anies is absolutely right. In a crisis of this magnitude, the nation needs unity more than ever. As Anies said, the coronavirus knows no political opinions. The politicization of the pandemic will only worsen the contagion. The rapprochement of Anies with Jokowi is a demonstration of political sense. Putting aside political differences, as well as the political agenda for the 2024 Succession Year, will allow elite politicians and ordinary people to focus on efforts to deal with this deadly virus.

